Mandan PD Has an App for That

Today the Mandan Police Department unveiled it’s new mobile app.

The app connects people with the MPD to view alerts and submit anonymous tips right from your cellphones.

It’s available for download on the iOS and Android marketplaces as well as the Mandan police’s website.

And you don’t have to be worried about your privacy.

The tip function of the app is anonymous and also lets officers respond back to create an incognito two-way conversation.

People without a smartphone will still be able to share information anonymously by texting keyword ‘MANDANPD’ to 8-4-7-4-1-1 as well as going to MandanPD.com.