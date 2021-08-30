Mandan Police Department releases annual report for 2020

The Mandan Police Department has released its annual report on the overall view of police activity throughout the city in 2020.

The report is broken into nine major areas that include the following categories:

Calls for Service (CFS) Crime Statistics Comparison Animal Control Trafficand Parking Juvenile Offenses Community Services Code Enforcement Training Fines/Fees Collected

Some key findings in the report:

Mandan PD says there was a slight decline in calls for service, which may have occurred due to mandates and restrictions put in place by Federal, State and Local government policies.

In 2020, Mandan police responded to 14,459 CFS, which is down 3% from 2019 CFS.

The four-year average for CFS is 14,855 calls per year. The data collected during 2020 does illustrate that CFS was 3% lower than the four-year CFS average.

Data indicates that during the winter months CFS are typically lower than the warmer months, and this has been consistent over the past four years.

Taking a look at the crime statistics comparison in the report:

Reported burglaries increased 34% from 2019 to 2020 and are up 20% over the past three year’s average

Drug cases in 2020 were down compared to 2019’s cases by 24% and down 17% compared to the three-year average.

In 2020, there was a 114% increase in reported fraud cases to the Mandan Police Department. Compared to the three-year average, reported fraud cases are up 46%. With the increased access to information over the internet and individuals who are willing to take advantage of people, this number may continue to increase.

There were 71 fraud cases reported in 2018, 56 fraud cases were reported in 2019, and 120 fraud cases were reported in 2020.

In 2020, DUIs decreased by 15% from 2019, and are down 36% compared to the last three years’ average.

Child neglect and abuse cases have increased 10% from 2020 to 2019.

Furthermore, when taking a look at traffic and parking within the City of Mandan:

Traffic crashes were down 29% in 2020 compared to 2019. Reportable crashed are those having property damage of $4,000 or more. All other accidents are considered non-reportable accidents.

Reportable crashes decreased by 43% in 2020, but non-reportable crashes increased 20%. The City of Mandan had no reported fatalities in 2020.

A link to the full report can be clicking here.