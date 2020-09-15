Mandan Police: move your campers and boats

Mandan residents are running out of time to remove personal items that may be parked on a city street.

A city ordinance states that starting tomorrow, items such as boats, campers, tool trailers and motor homes cannot be parked on a city street.

Those items must be placed in the owner’s driveway or in storage.. or they run the risk of a 50-dollar fine plus towing and storage expenses.

Police tell us we’re getting into the time of year where a blizzard can quickly pop up and the streets need to be clear of obstacles.

Even though these dates have been the same for years, officials say they’re already getting dozens of complaints from residents so the tickets will start tomorrow.

“I also will place a red sticker on the trailer, boat, camper, and allow them time to get it off the street, generally 12 hours until my next shift, if they are not removed, then we do remove them at the owners expense to retrieve it from the impound lot,” said Mandan Police Code Enforcement Officer Candy Fleck.

Bismarck residents have until December 1st to remove their personal items that may be parked on a city street.