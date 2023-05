MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A Mandan police officer was involved in a motor vehicle crash in southwest Mandan around 6:13 P.M. Saturday.

According to the Mandan Police Department, the Mandan police officer was not injured but the second vehicle’s driver was transported to a local hospital.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.

The Mandan Police Department said the Mandan Police Department won’t release any further information until the investigation is complete.