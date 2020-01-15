Mandan Residents Urged To Consider Flood Insurance

MANDAN — With the likelihood of flooding increases as we near the spring, Mandan officials have some advice.

They said residents should strongly look into purchasing flood insurance this year.

Those living in the area are urged to do it soon because most insurance plans require a 30 day waiting period before coverage kicks in.

Officials said just because you may not live near a river, doesn’t mean you won’t be affected. Flooding can also be caused by snow melting and other storms.

Those on the fence about flood insurance need to remember it only works if you’re insured before a flood event.

KX News spoke with city officials about what they’re watching for this spring.

“Where the mouth of the Heart River meets the Missouri River, like the confluence, down by the Fort Lincoln Park area, has a tendency to ice jam up, which will back all of that water up into the city of Mandan through our boundaries and west of Mandan,” said Mandan City Administrator Jim Neubauer.

FEMA said on average, one inch of water in a home could result in $25,000 worth of damage.