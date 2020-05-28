Mandan Rodeo in jeopardy

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

The Mandan Rodeo is one of the oldest rodeos in the country. Since 1879, the rodeo has been going strong every year.

This year, however, presents challenges. Due to the pandemic, plans are still on hold. The Mandan Rodeo committee said it needs to sell 3,000 tickets by the end of the day on Tuesday, June 2, or the rodeo will not happen.

“This year is all about the community and bringing some sort of normalcy and having something for the community to do over the Fourth of July, you know to keep tradition alive. And again 141 years straight. And to my knowledge, someone you know may prove me wrong on this, but to my knowledge, this has never been canceled or postponed before in the past,” said Mandan Rodeo Committee Chairman Jason Mittlestadt.

3,000 tickets is estimated to be about 40 percent capacity, but would be enough to break even with the PRCA.

If you want to learn more about the rodeo click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

