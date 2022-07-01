With the holiday weekend in full swing, it’s time once again for the Mandan Rodeo. For years, the event has brought rodeo professionals from every corner of the United States (and beyond) for three full days of roping and riding. With all the different events and participants, it can be difficult to figure out when exactly your favorite event or performer will be taking the stage. KX has put together this handy schedule of the events that will take place as well as the names and hometowns of each competitor (as well as their trusty steeds and the less trusty bulls they may be riding).
Friday, July 1: Slack Day (Opened at 8:00 a.m.)
‘Slack’ is a term used in rodeo to describe an overflow of competitors who may not have been able to make it into the main event. This doesn’t mean that they don’t get their chance to shine, however, and on the morning of July 1, riders were able to strut their stuff before the Mandan Rodeo officially begins on July 2.
EVENTS AND PARTICIPANTS
Steer Wrestling
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Laramie Warren
|Adair, OK
|Shane Frey
|Duncan, OK
|Riley Duvall
|Checotah, OK
|Sam Goings
|Fallon, NV
|Tyler Pearson
|Atoka, OK
|Tyler Waguespack
|Gonzales, LA
|Jacob D. Edler
|Alva, OK
|Stockton Graves
|Alva, OK
|Nolan Hart
|Parkers Prairie, MN
|Jake Nelson
|Bozeman, MT
|Bubba Boots
|St. Anthony, ID
|Nick Goelema
|Beulah, ND
|Sterling Lee
|Rhame, ND
|Jake Kraupie
|Bridgeport, NE
|Billy Boldon
|Oglala, SD
|Parker Sandstrom
|Ray, ND
|River Voigt
|Kildeer, ND
|Justin James Dahl
|Keene, ND
|Tyler Thorson
|Manning, ND
|Caden Camp
|Belgrade, MT
|Joe Wilson
|Martin, SD
|Tory O’Lan Johnson
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Eli Lord
|Sturgis, SD
|Bryce C. Dibbern
|Interior, SD
|Austin Hurlburt
|Norfolk, NE
|Heath Thompson
|Enola, AR
|Forest Sainsbury
|Camp Crook, SD
|Adam Lynn Musil
|Crescent, OK
|Denard Butler
|Checotah, OK
|Denell Henderson
|Damascus, AR
|Craig Parks
|Culleoka, TN
|Ty Talsma
|Avon, SD
|Sam Olson
|Buffalo, SD
|Jake Fulton
|Mission, SD
|Scott Kleeman
|Kildeer, ND
|Jason Reiss
|Manning, ND
2: Team Roping
|Header/City/State
|Heeler/City/State
|Jacob Hickman, Wilson, OK
|Mason Okke, Glyndon, MN
|Payton Pirrung, Hartford, SD
|Mason Bice, Kildeer, ND
|Jake Orman, Prairie, MS
|Brye Crites, Welch, OK
|Kade Sherwood, Wilson, TX
|Butch Levell, Fort Calhoun, NE
|Wyatt Foulgwe, Kinsey, MT
|Tanner James Miller, Spearfish, SD
|Jhett Trenary, Salida, CO
|Gralyn Elkins, Ericson, NE
|Jade Schmidt, Box Elder, SD
|Jade Nelson, Midland, SD
|Shaw Loiseau, Flandreau, SD
|Dylan Hart, Flandreau, SD
|Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, MO
|Douglas Rich, Herrick, IL
|Braden Pirrung, Hartford, SD
|Coley Nicholls, Kinnear, WY
|Cooper White, Hershey, NE
|Tucker James White, Hershey, NE
|J.C Yeahqup, Crescent, OK
|L.J. Yeahquo, Crescent, OK
|Kellan Johnson, Casper, WY
|Carson Johnson, Casper, WY
|Cory Kidd V, Statesville, NC
|Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, TN
|Cameron Irwin, Buffalo, WY
|Cash Hetzel, Lemmon, SD
|Jon Peterson, Belle Fourche, SD
|Levi O’Keeffe, Belle Fourche, SD
|Miles Baker, Mountain Park, OK
|Zack Woods, Walters, OK
|Ky Thomas Redstrom, Cave Creek, AZ
|Trevor Schnaufer, Pueblo, CO
|Jace Johnson, New Town, ND
|Reece Wadhams, Phoenix, AZ
|Clay Holz, Springfield, SD
|Ty Talsma, Avon, SD
|Layne Carson, Grassy Butte, ND
|Dustin Harris O’Neill, NE
|Marty McPherson, Piedmont, SD
|Tracer Lane Olson, White River, SD
|Chasyn Ystaas, Dickinson, ND
|Chas Ystaas, Dickinson, ND
|Clay Bauer, Arcadia, NE
|Zac Keith Dunlop, Rolla, ND
|Bronc Pippert, Squaw Gap, ND
|Ian Pennington, Squaw Gap, ND
|Matt Peters, Oral, SD
|Riley Joseph Ruland, Wall, SD
|Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD
|Drew Gartner, Kildeer, ND
|Lightning Aguilera, Athens, TX
|Coleby Payne, Stephenville, TX
|Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, TX
|Patrick Smith, Lipan, TX
|Wroper Kosel, Parade, SD
|Wyett Magilke, Solen, ND
|Jason Schnoor, Chambers, NE
|Austin Hurlbert, Norfolk, NE
|Rio Nutter, Rapid City, SD
|Daine A McNenny, Hereford, SD
|Jeff Johnston, Thedford, NE
|Jett Hillman, McAlester, OK
|Britt Williams, Hammond, MT
|Cayden Cox, Arroyo Grande, CA
|Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, SD
|Bryan Lemmon, Torrington, WY
|Zane Thompson, Cheyenne, WY
|Jace Alan Engesser, Spearfish, SD
|Peter John Benett, Kaycee, WY
|Brandt Ross, Sheridan, WY
3: Tie-Down Roping
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Brody Stallard
|Fort Summer, NM
|Tyler Lee Montano
|Gallup, NM
|Ross Tucker
|Archer City, TX
|Kater Tate
|McLean, TX
|Riley Wakefield
|O’Neil, NE
|Ryan Jarrett
|Comanche, OK
|Tanner Green
|Catulla, TX
|Cooper Mathews
|Athens, LA
|Shane Brown
|Virden, MB
|Justin Bridgeman
|Binscart, MB
|Zack Jongbloed
|Iowa, LA
|Haven Meged
|Miles City, MT
|Caleb Smidt
|Bellville, TX
|Dallen McIntire
|Thayer, IA
|Tom Joe Crouse
|Gallatin, MO
|Kason Dyer
|Ottawa, KS
|Richard Newron
|Portales, NM
|Lane Livingston
|Seymour, TX
|Marty Yates
|Stephenville, TX
|Jeremy Loyd Carney
|Piedmont, SD
|Jess Woodward
|Dupree, SD
|Trey Young
|Dupree, SD
|Thane Lockhart
|Oelrichs, SD
|Treg Schaack
|Edgemont, SD
|Clay Bauer
|Arcadia, NE
|Cole Robinson
|Moorcroft, WY
|Chase Lako
|Arthur, ND
|Jade Lyon
|Meadow, SD
|Matt Peters
|Oral, SD
|Grant Turek
|St. Paul, NE
|Austin Hurlbert
|Norfolk, NE
|Bodie Mattson
|Sturgis, SD
|Stratton Forrest Kohr
|Gilette, WY
|Rio Nutter
|Rapid City, ND
|Blake Eggl
|Minot, ND
|Jason Lawrence
|Washburn, ND
|Jory Boote
|Binford, ND
|Jason Vohs
|Dickinson, ND
|Clint Kindred
|Oral, SD
|Rafe Taylor Wientjes
|Onida, SD
|Dustin Entzel
|Killdeer, ND
|Cody Henderson
|Alliance, NE
|Brandt Ross
|Sheridan, WY
4: Breakaway Roping (Cowgirl’s Event)
|Cowgirl
|City/State
|Sawyer Gilbert
|Buffalo, SD
|Martha Angelone
|Stephenville, TX
|Rickie Engesser
|Spearfish, SD
|Taylor Engesser
|Spearfish, SD
|Tanegai Zilverberg
|Holabird, SD
|Whitney Knippling
|Whitewood, SD
|Kristen Lawrence
|Eagle Butte, SD
|Cheyenne Blackmore
|Hillside, AZ
|Shawnee Sherwood
|San Tan Valley, AZ
|Madalyn Richards
|Hereford, TX
|Montana Brown
|Centerville, TX
|Paige Stout
|Decatur, TX
|McKenna Hickson
|Lipan, TX
|Amanda Coleman
|Stephenville, TX
|Sarah Morrissey
|Ellensburg, WA
|Megan Steiger
|Rapid City, SD
|Carole Hollers
|Sturgis, SD
|Syerra Christensen
|Kennebec, SD
|Sarah Verhelst
|Pryor, MT
|Joey Williams
|Volberg, MT
|Shy-Anne Jarrett
|Comanche, OK
|Cassie Emerson
|Benton, LA
|Shayna Deal
|Faith, SD
|Mataya Eklund
|Durant, OK
|Jennifer Canik
|Iowa, LA
|Anna Callaway
|Billings, MT
|Jacey Fortier
|Billings, MT
|Kassie Meyer
|Plaza, ND
|Dylan Lemmon
|Eagle Butte, SD
|Sami McGuire
|Hoven, SD
|Kiarra Reiss
|Dickinson, ND
|Layna Tibbs
|Fort Pierre, SD
|Sydney Theobld
|Fort Pierre, SD
|Phannette Gray
|Ridgeview, SD
|Gracie Flory
|Minot, ND
|Tearnee Nelson
|New Underwood, SD
|Savana Johnston
|Elm Springs, SD
|Sierra Lee
|Rhame, ND
|Jazz McGirr
|Huron, SD
|Haley Huls
|Lennox, SD
|Bailey Bates
|Tohatchi, NM
|Sloan Anderson
|Whitehorse, SD
|Danielle Lowman
|Gilbert, AZ
|Brandi White
|Hazen, ND
|Cally Eckroth
|Mandan, ND
|Brooklyn Berg
|Mandan, ND
|Bailey Berg
|Mandan, ND
|Brittany Gartner
|Killdeer, ND
|Aspen Miller
|Santa Fe, TX
|Bradi Good
|Abilene, TX
|Lacy Holeman
|Carpenter, WY
|Morgan Kessler
|Callaway, NE
|Lauren Hopkins
|Lipan, TX
|Rayne Bruised Head
|Standoff, AB
|Shelby Boisjoli
|Calgary, AB
|Hope Thompson
|Abilene, TX
|Lari Dee Guy
|Abilene, TX
|Shannah Peterson
|Bismarck, ND
|Calby Hanson
|Jamestown, ND
|Devin Robindon
|Moorcroft, WY
|Cedar Jandreau
|Kennebec, SD
|Caitlyn Olson
|Buffalo, SD
|Jessica Magilke
|Solen, ND
|Alyssa Lockhart
|Oelrichs, SD
|Misti Brown
|Valentine, NE
|Josie Conner
|Iowa, LA
|Tiffany Schieck
|Floresville, TX
|Jolene Loiseau
|Flandreu, SD
|Kristy Lawrence
|Washburn, ND
|Amber Coleman
|Ewing, NE
|Ally Zehrer
|Scandia, MN
|Codi Sebastian
|Dickinson, ND
|Cora Borman
|Backus, MN
|Peggy Garman
|Sundance, WY
|Macy Young
|Wittmann, AZ
|Laura Hunt
|Ridgeview, SD
|Patty Burress
|Isabel, SD
|Courtney Dahlgren
|Timber Lake, SD
|Erin Johnson
|Fowler, CO
|Elsie Rose Campbell
|Riverton, WY
|Bethanie Shofner
|Las Cruces, NM
|Calyssa Kindred
|Oral, SD
|Jill Tanner
|Stephenville, TX
|Ari-Anna Flynn
|Charleston, AR
|Callie Robinson
|Moorcroft, WY
|Katie Dent
|Mullen, NE
|Kirby Eppert
|Seneca, NE
|Kassie Kautzman
|Walcott, NE
|Brandy Schaack
|Chadron, NE
|Sydney Graff
|Long Pine, NE
|Stacy Cahoon
|Stanton, ND
|Halley Kleemann
|Killdeer, ND
|Amber Carson
|Grassy Butte, ND
|April Hanby-Zilverberg
|Holabird, SD
|Jacque Peterson
|Isabel, SD
|Josey Murphy
|Keachi, LA
|Sammy Taylor
|Neola, UT
|Megan Burbidge
|Tremonton, UT
|Bailey Gubert
|Hungerford, TX
|Sidney Peters
|Hot Springs, SD
|Jennifer Belkham
|Blunt, SD
|Teddi Morman
|Glen Unllin, ND
|Bailey Wit
|Coleman, OK
|Hadley Koske
|Jelm, WY
|Codilynn McPherson
|Plain City, UT
|Gracely Speth
|Bellevue, ID
|Aubrie Ford
|Stephenville, TX
|Maddie Meidell
|Harrison, NE
|Harley Meged
|Miles City, MT
|Mable McAbee
|Ansley, NE
|Shaylee Terry
|McKinnon, WY
5: Barrel Racing (Cowgirls’ Event)
|Cowgirl
|City/State
|Kenna Kaminski
|Bellville, TX
|Abby Phillips
|Marshall, TX
|Ashley Castleberry
|Montgomery, TX
|Brittney Barnett
|Stephenville, TX
|Lisa Lockhart
|Oelrichs, SD
|Hallie Fulton
|Miller, SD
|Whitney Entzel
|Killdeer, ND
|Bethany Gabel
|Lafayette, CO
|Calyssa Kindred
|Oral, SD
|Shannon McBride
|Brookings, SD
|Haley Huls
|Lennox, SD
|Kensey Allen
|Larchwood, IA
|Jessica Watkins
|Hico, TX
|Paige Dove
|Hico, TX
|Lakken Bice
|Killdeer, ND
|Nicole Bice
|Killdeer, ND
|BryAnna Haluptzok
|Tentstrike, MN
|Ari-Anna Flynn
|Charleston, AR
|Taylor Johnson
|Stilwell, KS
|Trista Hovde
|Sidney, MY
|Cydney Peterson
|Minot, ND
|Katie Rossow
|Fairfield, ND
|Kappie Etherton
|Hico, TX
|Traci Nelson
|Loveland, CO
|Cora Borman
|Backus, MN
|Ahnna Peterson
|Velva, ND
|Jill Tanner
|Stephenville, TX
|Suzanna Brooks
|Seminole, OK
|Kortni McConnell
|Hereford, TX
|Lindsey Horner
|Dawson, ND
|Tayla Moeykens
|Three Forks, MT
|TK Leibrand
|Peerless, MT
|Emmy Dockter
|Denhoff, ND
|Heather Crowley
|Poplar, MT
|Jill Ferdina
|Glasgow, MT
|Londyn Ross
|Bluff Dale, TX
|Kendall Kennedy
|Belle Glade, FL
|Hallie Hanssen
|Hermosa, SD
|Summer Kosel
|Glenham, SD
|Jill Moody
|Pierre, SD
|Kenzie Pennington
|Sidney, MT
|Jolene Loiseau
|Flandreu, SD
|Terri Kaye Kirkland
|Billings, MT
|Sidney Forrest
|Lipan, TX
|Rigby Baker
|Orange, TX
|Amanda Welsh
|Sundance, WY
|Sydney Maher
|Timber Lake, SD
|Kelsey Lensegrav
|Laramie, WY
|Tatum Ward
|Whitehorse, SD
|Dylan Lemmon
|Eagle Butte, SD
|Autumn Zilar
|Kennewick, WA
|Morgan Brooke
|Lake City, SD
|Sydney Theobld
|Fort Pierre, SD
|Bailey Goelema
|Beulah, ND
|Kalie Anderson
|Carrington, ND
|Callie Aamot
|Desmet, CA
|Marie Stephenson
|Arvada, CO
|Karlee Kalberer
|Hazelton, SD
|Nikki Hansen
|Dickinson, ND
|Jillian Zaun
|Minneapolis, MN
|Sissi Winn
|Chapman Ranch, TX
|Jamie Olsen
|Brock, TX
|McKenzie Morgan
|Stephenville, TX
|Allison Ness
|Thompson, ND
|Nicole Edland
|Glenfield, ND
|Kelsey Ellis
|Bismarck, ND
|Sydni Schroeder
|Warren, MN
|Olivia Hodnett
|Bryan, TX
|Becca Gilley
|Belle Fourche, SD
|Cheyenne Wimberley
|Stephenville, TX
|Margo Crowther
|Fort Meyers, FL
|Bayleigh Choate
|Fort Worth, TX
|Molly Otto
|Grand Forks, ND
|Kassie Mowry
|Dublin, TX
|Stevi Hillman
|Weatherford, TX
|Jamie Chaffin
|Burwell, NE
|Fonda Melby
|Backus, MN
|Josey Clark
|Carrington, ND
|Nikki Brandt
|Granville, ND
|Destri Davenport
|Escondido, CA
|Loni Lester
|Gonzales, TX
|Kennedi Lako
|Mandan, ND
|Kylie Averett
|Loranger, LA
|Katie Bitz
|Oriska, ND
|Gracie Flory
|Minot, ND
Saturday, July 2: Family Night
The first official night of the Mandan Rodeo is Family Night. The gates will open at 5:00 p.m., with the main rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and VIP packages (which include meals and drinks) are available online or with increased prices at the door. Here is the order of event proceedings, as well as a list of competitors and events.
EVENTS AND PARTICIPANTS
1: Bareback Bronc Riding
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Horse
|George R. Gillespie IV
|Darby, MT
|-1 Pulp Fiction DK
|Caleb Bennett
|Corvallis, MT
|16 Sippin FirewaterHM
|Leighton Berry
|Weatherford, TX
|21 Grip It N Rip It HM
|Rhody Niles
|Huntsville, TX
|020 Exposed Vegas SS
|Bodee Lammers
|Tolar, TX
|743 Sugar Shaker DK
|Jacob Lees
|Caldwell, ID
|350 Walker SS
|Tim Murphy
|Cleveland, TX
|173 War Rock DK
|Keenan Reed Hayes
|Hayden, CO
|444 Sunrise DK
|Shawn Perkins
|Roberts, MT
|315 Jesse’s Girl SS
|Calder Peterson
|Glentworth, SK
|467 Hoppin Tom SS
|Trevor McAllister
|Ronan, MT
|65 Preacher DK
|Ty Pope
|Marshall, MO
|12 Golden Ticket DK
|Briar Dittmer
|Runnells, IA
|C01 High Line DK
|Nick Pelke
|Mondovi, WI
|W2 Little Annie WM
2: Steer Wrestling
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Logan Lemmel
|Whitewood, SD
|Calder Johnston
|Elm Springs, SD
|Carson Chris Johnston
|Elm Springs, SD
|Kris Anderson
|Hamilton, MT
|Brent Woodward
|Dupree, SD
|Kody Woodward
|Dupree, SD
|Reed Kraeger
|Waco, NE
|Cyler Dowling
|Newell, SD
|Hoyt Kraeger
|Weeping Water, NE
|Jaret Whitman
|Belgrade, MT
3: Team Roping
|Header/City/State
|Heeler/City/State
|Clint Gorrell, Beach, ND
|Cody Smith, Trotters, ND
|Chace Thompson, Knox City, TX
|Tyson Thompson, Munday, TX
|Kreece Thompson, Munday, TX
|Chad Williams, Stephenville, TX
|Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, OK
|Joseph Harrison, Marietta, OK
|Britt Smith, Broken Bow, OK
|Jake Smith, Broken Bow, OK
|Clint Summers, Lake City, FL
|Ross Ashford, Lott, TX
|Chase Wiley, Pleasanton, TX
|Clay Green, Pine Grove, LA
|Curry Kirchner, Ames, OK
|Reagan Ward, Edmond, OK
|Pedro Egurrola, Florence, AZ
|JC Flake, Laramie, WY
4: Saddle Bronc Riding
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Horse
|Kody Rinehart
|Rienzi, MS
|608 Satin Sheets SS
|Jade Blackwell
|Rapid City, SD
|815 Twisted T WM
|Traylin Martin
|Faith, SD
|69 Hombre HM
|Cameron Messier
|Mandaree, ND
|-528 Pitter Patter SS
|Kash Deal
|Faith, SD
|5708 Oblivious Nightwatch DK
|Rhett Fanning
|Martin, SD
|253 Hard Hat HM
|Allen Boore
|Axtell, UT
|614 Grab Your Gun SS
|Ross Griffin
|Tularosa, NM
|-09 Covergirl DK
|Leon Fountain
|Socorro, NM
|764 Bartended DK
|Jake Finlay
|Goondiwindi, AU
|146 Rodeo Drive HM
|Teagan Smith
|Winterset, IA
|17 Hex HM
|Wade Sundell
|Boxholm, IA
|U72 Richie’s High DK
|Dusty Hausauer
|Dickinson, ND
|413 Gold Buckle Beer HM
|Lane Stirling
|Buffalo, SD
|-528 Peacemaker HM
|Jesse Bail
|Camp Crook, SD
|C9 Sipping Whiskey DK
|Chet Smith
|Rapid City, SD
|F59 Levi the Boss SS
|Jarrod Hammons
|Stephenville, TX
|81 Lady Bug WM
|Ryder Sanford
|Sulphur, LA
|424 Beaver Bucks WM
5: Breakaway Roping (Cowgirls’ Event)
|Cowgirl
|City/State
|Gianna Cianfichi
|Santa Rosa, CA
|Hanna Hundsdorfer
|Exeter, CA
|Kayla Olson
|Chadron, NE
|Brooke Howell
|Belle Fourche, SD
|Shayla Howell
|Belle Fourche, SD
|Beau Peterson
|Council Grove, KS
|Tacy Webb
|Midway, TX
|Madison Outhier
|Fulshear, TX
|Taylor Hanchey
|Carmine, TX
6: Tie-Down Roping
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Ty Moser
|Volga, SD
|Myles Kenzy
|Iona, SD
|Zack Kirkpatrick
|Crosbyton, TX
|Josh Huntington
|Morgan Mill, TX
|Jody Green
|Ada, OK
|Cody Rood
|Bengough, SK
|Winston Brown
|Piedmont, SD
|Rance Marshall Johnson
|Philip, SD
|Brock Belkham
|Flandreau, SD
|Paul David Tierney
|Oklahoma City, OK
7: Barrel Racing (Cowgirls’ Event)
|Cowgirl
|City/State
|Ceri Ward
|Wayne, OK
|Abby Hepper
|Keene, ND
|Paige Jones
|Wayne, OK
|Maddy Dickens
|Loveland, CO
|Ivy Saebens
|Nowata, OK
|Tasha Welsh
|Dublin, TX
|Jodi Lyn Colton
|Cullman, AL
|Josey Owens
|Goshen, AL
|Ericka Nelson
|Century, FL
|Shelley Morgan
|Eustace, TX
|Meaghan Rood
|Bengough, SK
8: Bull Riding
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Bull
|Tanner Bothwell
|Rapid City, SD
|03 Backjack DK
|Cole Hould
|Harve, MT
|127 Poker Chip DK
|Bo Vocu
|Ashland, MT
|81 88 DK
|Ryan Arthur Walker
|Stephenville, TX
|262 Yellow Feather DK
|Billy John Stephenson
|Stephenville, TX
|449 Jive Turkey DK
|Derek Kolbaba
|Walla Walla, WA
|29 Off Campus DK
|Jake Benson Benson
|Sawyer, ND
|623 Born to Sin DK
|Jayden Jay Hicks
|Dunn Center, ND
|592 Not Today DK
|Tristen Hutchings
|Monteview, ID
|169 Sky Harbor DK
|Cullen R Telfer
|Plant City, FL
|628 Drago DK
|Hayes Thayne Weight
|Goshen, UT
|55E Crazy Corona DK
|Colton Byram
|Mound City, KS
|710 Yadi DK
|Jack Gilmore
|Ironton, MO
|55 Pookie Holler DK
|Tyler Bingham
|Howell, UT
|500 Punisher DK
|Josh Frost
|Randlett, UT
|346 Mr. Winston DK
|Jeff Askey
|Athens, TX
|-51 Skeeter Peeter DK
|Koby Radley
|Montpelier, LA
|-628 Bubba G DK
|Riggin L Shippy
|Colome, SD
|792 Dagger DK
|Reid Helgoth
|Burwell, NE
|37F Fantasy DK
|Riley Harold Shippy
|Colome, SD
|51 Safety Meeting DK
|Brady Portenier
|Caldwell, ID
|739 Nasty Wishes DK
Sunday, July 3: Patriot Night
On Patriot Night, the gates will open at 5:00 p.m., with the main rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online or with increased prices at the door. All spectators are asked to wear red, white, and blue to honor our country, active-duty military, and veterans. The rodeo opening production will also military representatives. Here is the order of event proceedings, as well as a list of competitors and events.
1: Bareback Bronc Riding
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Horse
|Tyler Berghuis
|Atwater, MN
|504 Sunday Stepper WM
|Andy J Gingerich
|Aberdeen, SD
|608 100 Proof DK
|Rocker Shane Steiner
|Weatherford, TX
|J17 Betty’s Boy SS
|Mason Clements
|Spanish Fork, UT
|144 Malibu Mama DK
|Clayton Biglow
|Clements, CA
|713 Dark Knight SS
|R.C. Landingham
|Hat Creek, CA
|710 Minnesota Joe DK
|Jess Pope
|Waverly, KS
|X91 Banshee WM
|Tim O’Connell
|Zwingle, IA
|677 AKA WM
|Cole Franks
|Clarendon, TX
|C11 Almost Heaven SS
|Tucker Zingg
|Crow Agency, MT
|513 Miss Dunny SS
|Tristan Hansen
|Dillon, MT
|026 Candy Alice WM
|Anthony Thomas
|Houston, TX
|U50 Duck Foot DK
|Garrett Shadbolt
|Merriman, NE
|C31 Mr. Honky Tonk DK
|Lane McGehee
|Victoria, TX
|529 Flashcard Champ SS
|Kaden James Clark
|Black Hawk, SD
|1102 Jail Bird WM
2: Steer Wrestling
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Riley Reiss
|Manning, ND
|Brayden Allen Burrus
|Rapid City, SD
|Tee Burress
|Piedmont, SD
|Seth Edward Shorb
|Hermosa, SD
|Denton
|Long Valley, SD
|Carson Good
|Long Valley, SD
|Brady Buum
|Keenesburg, CO
|Austin Eller
|Glendo, WY
|Tom Uttermark
|Shawnee, OK
|Chance E Howard
|Cedarville, AR
3: Team Roping
|Header/City/State
|Heeler/City/State
|Nick Sartain, Bandera, TX
|Austin Rogers, Crescent, OK
|Payden Emmett, Ponca, AR
|Lucas Falconer, Merville, BC
|Wyatt Imus, Brenham, TX
|Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, NC
|Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL
|Travis Graves, Jay, OK
|Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL
|Tyler Worley, Berryville, AR
|Cyle Denison, Iowa, LA
|Tyler McKnight, Pollok, TX
|Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA
|Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, BR
|Brenten Hall, Joy, OK
|Chase Tryan, Helena, MT
|Clay Tryan, Billings, MT
|Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV
|Andrew Ward, Edmond, OK
|Buddy Hawkins II, Colombus, KS
4: Saddle Bronc Riding
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Horse
|Wyatt Casper
|Miami, TX
|E12 Going South SS
|Lefty Marvel Holman
|Visalia, CA
|20 Hickok SS
|Cole Elshere
|Faith, SD
|12 Blew Apart SS
|Jacob Kammerer
|Phillip, SD
|488 Ruffled Feathers WM
|Dylan Schofield
|Phillip, SD
|393 Pearl Harbor WM
|Cash Wilson
|Wall, SD
|27 Ned Pepper SS
|Damian Brennan
|Injune, AU
|614 Witch Craft DK
|Brody Wells
|Powell, WY
|68 Alley Cat DK
|CoBurn Bradshaw
|Beaver, UT
|534 Kenny’s Girl DK
|Layton Green
|Millarville, AB
|231 Black Betty WM
|Jake Clark
|Crane, OR
|432 Eyes on You DK
|Samuel Kelts
|Millarville, AB
|709 Cimarron Valley DK
|Dawon Dahm
|Tomahawk, AB
|21 Cocomo DK
|Byron Gilliland
|Trempealeau, WI
|721 Pony Man SS
|Jake Burwash
|Nanton, AB
|6-0 Cancun Moon SS
|Cable James Wareham
|Whiting KX
|943 Sandy Rocket WM
|Chance Barrass
|Yellowhead Count, AB
|755 Charlie Bird DK
|Trey Leon Elshere
|Quinn, SD
|J16 Buck Owens SS
5: Breakaway Roping (Cowgirls’ Event)
|Cowgirl
|City/State
|Kamira Miller
|Newell, SD
|Lacey Hewitt
|Whitewood, SD
|Brenda White
|Oelrichs, SD
|TiAda Gray
|Portales, NM
|Kayleen Helton
|Stephenville, TX
|Jayme Marcrum
|Springtown, TX
|J J Hampton
|Stephenville, TX
|Laramie Johnson
|Shreveport, LA
|Ashley Goforth
|Azle, TX
|Jackie Crawford
|Stephenville, TX
6: Tie-Down Roping
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Cason Kingsbury
|Orchard, CO
|Tyler Boxleitner
|Loveland, CO
|Hudson Wallae
|George West, TX
|Tate Teague
|Rankin, TX
|Sy Felton
|Dublin, TX
|Wyatt Imus
|Brenham, TX
|Marcos Costa
|Iretama, BR
|Cory Solomon
|Prairie View, TX
|Anthony Jordan
|Houston, TX
|Monty Lewis
|Hereford, TX
7: Barrel Racing (Cowgirls’ Event)
|Cowgirl
|City/State
|Kristi Steffes
|Vale, SD
|Christy Davidson
|Ozona, TX
|Jenna Humble
|Oshota, WY
|Siggy Scheid
|Hazen, ND
|Jessica Routier
|Buffalo, SD
|Shausta Blodgett
|Amidon, ND
|Hope Raley
|Gladstone, ND
|Courtney Presthus
|Dickinson, ND
|Holly Costello
|Buffalo, SD
|Zoe Braman
|Victoria, TX
|Jana Perry
|Cut Bank, MT
|Latricia Mundorf
|Three Rivers, TX
8: Bull Riding
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Bull
|Jordan Hansen
|Amisk, AB
|679 I’m Busted DK
|Jared Parsonage
|Maple Creek, SK
|509 Kyno DK
|Dalton Wright
|Keene, ND
|744 Sun Dog DK
|Dustin Jenkins
|Williston, ND
|1033 Short Nights DK
|Dillon Micheel
|Ashton, NE
|628D Unstoppable DK
|JB Mauney
|Stephenville, TX
|C4 Taco Cat DK
|Ethan Cole Jensen
|Astoria, SD
|69 Touch N Go DK
|Wyatt Jon Perry
|Bancroft, SD
|-22 Sam I AM DK
|Dawson James Petrik
|Lake Andes, SD
|3 Time in a Bottle DK
|Dawson Reedy
|Philip, SD
|162 The Right Stuff DK
|Matt Palmer
|Claremore, OK
|15-5 Dr. Campbell DK
|TJ Schmidt
|Belle Fourche, SD
|87D Surprise Package DK
|Noah Kao Foti
|Makawoo, HI
|E86 Silver Fox DK
|Chance Schott
|McLaughlin, SD
|674D Lil Hott DK
|Coleman Entze
|Golden Valley, ND
|517 Space Force DK
|Fulton Rutland
|Stilwell, OK
|617 Scary Larry DK
Monday, July 4: Fireworks Night
On Fireworks Night, the gates will open at 5:00 p.m., with the main rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online or with increased prices at the door. The fireworks show will take place after the Rodeo.
1: Bareback Bronc Riding
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Horse
|Tanner Aus
|Granite Falls, MN
|H2 Right Angle SS
|Ty Breuer
|Mandan, ND
|107 Colorado Bulldog DB
|Kyle Bloomquist
|Raymond, MN
|C4 Crazy Crow DB
|Tilden Hooper
|Carthage, TX
|X07 Call Me Kindra WM
|Kaycee Feild
|Genola, UT
|4 Hectic DK
|Cole Reiner
|Buffalo, WY
|173 War Rock DK
|Trenten Montero
|Winnemucca, NV
|41 Pop A Top DB
|Jacob Raine
|Mount Pleasant, TN
|118 OLD Tubs Stevie Knicks WM
|Ben Kramer
|Max, ND
|001 Lucky Draw WM
|Gauge McBride
|Kearney, NE
|42 Green Bay DK
|Jayco Roper
|Oktaha, OK
|163 Big Chill SS
|Mark Kreder
|Collinsville, OK
|27 Adams Pet DB
|Will Lowe
|Amarillo, TX
|L18 Shoot the Moon SS
|Chad Rutherford
|Hillsboro, TX
|987 Cactus Black SS
|Nate S McFadden
|Elsmere, NE
|500 Feather Foote DB
2: Steer Wrestling
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Quentin Wheeler
|Baker, MT
|Ace Berry
|Rapid City, SD
|Wacey Dorenkamp
|Bristol, CO
|Colt Honey
|La Junta, CO
|D.J Joos
|La Junta, CO
|Joe Nelson
|Watford City, ND
|Riley Westhaver
|Alva, OK
|Bridger Anderson
|Carrington, ND
|Ryan Rivinius
|Elgin, ND
|Jayce Doan
|Hazelton, ND
3: Team Roping
|Header/City/State
|Heeler/City/State
|Zach Kilgus, Stephenville, TX
|Jake Edwards, Fort Ann, NY
|Jason Burson, Sealy, TX
|Corey Hendrick, Bedias, TX
|Clay Ullery, Valleyview, AB
|Matt Zancenella, Aurora, SD
|Jr. Dees, Aurora, SD
|Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD
|Turner Harris, Killdeer, ND
|Matt Kasner, Cody, NE
|Shay Dixon Carroll, Stephenville, TX
|Evan Arnold, Stephenville, TX
|Joshua Torres, Ocala, FL
|Jonathan Torres, Ocala, FL
|Dawson Graham, Wainwright, AB
|Dillon Graham, Wainwright, AB
|Levi Simpson, Ponoka, AB
|Ryan Motes, Weatherford, TX
|Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, AZ
|Landen Glenn, Mc Alester, OK
4: Saddle Bronc Riding
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Horse
|Jesse Kruse
|Fromberg, MT
|764 Bartender DK
|Chase Brooks
|Deer Lodge, MT
|T89 Bridal Shower DK
|Kolby Wanchuk
|Sherwood Park, AB
|242 OLS Tubs Get Smart WM
|Sage Newman
|Melstone, MT
|007 James Bond DB
|Tanner Butner
|Daniel, WY
|357 Pillow Talk SS
|Logan James Hay
|Wildwood, AB
|36 California Kiki WM
|Ben T Andersen
|Rocky Mountain H, AB
|208 Cash Deal DK
|Colt Gordon
|Comanche, OK
|-539 Dance Hall Dreamer SS
|Brady Hill
|Onida, SD
|508 Painted Habitat DK
|Isaac Diaz
|Desdemona, TX
|+2 Big Surprise WM
|Shorty Garrett
|Eagle Butte, SD
|014 Rip Cord DB
|Taygen Schuelke
|Newell, SD
|503 Arthur DK
|Lane Schuelke
|Newell, SD
|U72 Richie’s High DK
|Tate Thybo
|Belle Fourche, SD
|447 Capone DB
|Carter Elshere
|Elm Springs, SD
|54 Hard Drive DB
|Ty Manke
|Rapid City, SD
|N68 Melstone Flash DB
|Chuck Schmidt
|Keldron, SD
|040 Charlie’s Angel SS
|Houston Garrett Brown
|Miles City, MT
|43 I’m A Winner WM
5: Breakaway Roping (Cowgirls’ Event)
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Hali Williams
|Camanche, TX
|Kendal Pierson
|Wardlow, AB
|Mackayla Mack
|Christmas, FL
|Taylor Munsell
|Alva, OK
|Samantha Fulton
|Miller, SD
|Whitney Thurmond
|Iola, TX
|Shalee King
|Kaysville, UT
|Jordan Jo Hollabaugh
|Canyon, TX
|Alex Loiselle
|Paris, TX
|Cheyanne Guillory
|Gainesville, TX
6: Tie-Down Roping
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Joe Schmidt
|Belfield, ND
|Kase Bacque
|Huntsville, TX
|Macon Murphy
|Keatchie, LA
|J.T Adamson
|Cody, NE
|Tyler Milligan
|Pawhuska, OK
|Hunter Herrin
|Apache, OK
|John Pfaff
|New Salem, ND
|Chance Oftedahl
|Pemberton, MN
|Michael Otero
|Millsap, TX
|Ace Slone
|Cuero, TX
7: Barrel Racing (Cowgirls’ Event)
|Cowgirl
|City/State
|Carlee Otero
|Milsap, TX
|Mollie Bassett
|Vinita, OK
|Allison Pauley
|Honey Creek, IA
|Sami Schumacher
|Beresford, SD
|Anna Jorgenson
|Watford City, ND
|Tracy Nowlin
|Nowata, OK
|Michelle Alley
|Madisonville, TX
|Brandee Wardell
|Buffalo, SD
|Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi
|Lampasas, TX
|Andrea Busby
|Brock, TX
|Kristen Zancanella
|Aurora, SD
|Hailey Kinsel
|Cotulla, TX
8: Bull Riding
|Cowboy
|City/State
|Bull
|Elijah Mora
|Wiggins, CO
|739 Nasty Wishes DK
|Blaine Beaty
|Deer Creek, MN
|262 Yellow Feather DK
|Coy Thorson
|Fergus Falls, MN
|346 Mr. Winston DK
|Braden Richardson
|Jasper, TX
|127 Poker Chip DK
|Ouncie Allen
|Houston, TX
|628 Drago DK
|Levi Walter Schonebaum
|Burke, SD
|-609 Cold Shot DK
|Jason Cole Bold
|Livingston, MT
|22 Night Hawk DK
|Mason James Moody
|Letcher, SD
|500 Punisher DK
|Levi Gray
|Dairy, OR
|169 Sky Harbor DK
|Cole Hill
|Klamath Falls, OR
|29 Off Campus DK
|Wade Berg
|Chaffee, ND
|51 Safety Meeting DK
|Clayton Savage
|Banner, WY
|-51 Skeeter Peeter DK
|Chris Bechthold
|Booker, TX
|792 Dagger DK
|Clayton Joe Appellhans
|Colby, KS
|511T Stretch DK
|Gage Gay
|Mandaree, ND
|592 Not Today
|Colton Kelly
|Rhome, TX
|55 Pookie Holler DK
|Colten Beaty
|Seymour, TX
|623 Born to Sin DK
|Dylan Rice
|Flandreau, SD
|03 Backjack DK
|Jake Lockwood
|Volborg, MT
|-628 Bubba G DK
