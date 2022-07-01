With the holiday weekend in full swing, it’s time once again for the Mandan Rodeo. For years, the event has brought rodeo professionals from every corner of the United States (and beyond) for three full days of roping and riding. With all the different events and participants, it can be difficult to figure out when exactly your favorite event or performer will be taking the stage. KX has put together this handy schedule of the events that will take place as well as the names and hometowns of each competitor (as well as their trusty steeds and the less trusty bulls they may be riding).

Friday, July 1: Slack Day (Opened at 8:00 a.m.)

‘Slack’ is a term used in rodeo to describe an overflow of competitors who may not have been able to make it into the main event. This doesn’t mean that they don’t get their chance to shine, however, and on the morning of July 1, riders were able to strut their stuff before the Mandan Rodeo officially begins on July 2.

EVENTS AND PARTICIPANTS

Steer Wrestling

Cowboy City/State Laramie Warren Adair, OK Shane Frey Duncan, OK Riley Duvall Checotah, OK Sam Goings Fallon, NV Tyler Pearson Atoka, OK Tyler Waguespack Gonzales, LA Jacob D. Edler Alva, OK Stockton Graves Alva, OK Nolan Hart Parkers Prairie, MN Jake Nelson Bozeman, MT Bubba Boots St. Anthony, ID Nick Goelema Beulah, ND Sterling Lee Rhame, ND Jake Kraupie Bridgeport, NE Billy Boldon Oglala, SD Parker Sandstrom Ray, ND River Voigt Kildeer, ND Justin James Dahl Keene, ND Tyler Thorson Manning, ND Caden Camp Belgrade, MT Joe Wilson Martin, SD Tory O’Lan Johnson Oklahoma City, OK Eli Lord Sturgis, SD Bryce C. Dibbern Interior, SD Austin Hurlburt Norfolk, NE Heath Thompson Enola, AR Forest Sainsbury Camp Crook, SD Adam Lynn Musil Crescent, OK Denard Butler Checotah, OK Denell Henderson Damascus, AR Craig Parks Culleoka, TN Ty Talsma Avon, SD Sam Olson Buffalo, SD Jake Fulton Mission, SD Scott Kleeman Kildeer, ND Jason Reiss Manning, ND List of all competitors in Friday’s Steer Wrestling competition.

2: Team Roping

Header/City/State Heeler/City/State Jacob Hickman, Wilson, OK Mason Okke, Glyndon, MN Payton Pirrung, Hartford, SD Mason Bice, Kildeer, ND Jake Orman, Prairie, MS Brye Crites, Welch, OK Kade Sherwood, Wilson, TX Butch Levell, Fort Calhoun, NE Wyatt Foulgwe, Kinsey, MT Tanner James Miller, Spearfish, SD Jhett Trenary, Salida, CO Gralyn Elkins, Ericson, NE Jade Schmidt, Box Elder, SD Jade Nelson, Midland, SD Shaw Loiseau, Flandreau, SD Dylan Hart, Flandreau, SD Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, MO Douglas Rich, Herrick, IL Braden Pirrung, Hartford, SD Coley Nicholls, Kinnear, WY Cooper White, Hershey, NE Tucker James White, Hershey, NE J.C Yeahqup, Crescent, OK L.J. Yeahquo, Crescent, OK Kellan Johnson, Casper, WY Carson Johnson, Casper, WY Cory Kidd V, Statesville, NC Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, TN Cameron Irwin, Buffalo, WY Cash Hetzel, Lemmon, SD Jon Peterson, Belle Fourche, SD Levi O’Keeffe, Belle Fourche, SD Miles Baker, Mountain Park, OK Zack Woods, Walters, OK Ky Thomas Redstrom, Cave Creek, AZ Trevor Schnaufer, Pueblo, CO Jace Johnson, New Town, ND Reece Wadhams, Phoenix, AZ Clay Holz, Springfield, SD Ty Talsma, Avon, SD Layne Carson, Grassy Butte, ND Dustin Harris O’Neill, NE Marty McPherson, Piedmont, SD Tracer Lane Olson, White River, SD Chasyn Ystaas, Dickinson, ND Chas Ystaas, Dickinson, ND Clay Bauer, Arcadia, NE Zac Keith Dunlop, Rolla, ND Bronc Pippert, Squaw Gap, ND Ian Pennington, Squaw Gap, ND Matt Peters, Oral, SD Riley Joseph Ruland, Wall, SD Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD Drew Gartner, Kildeer, ND Lightning Aguilera, Athens, TX Coleby Payne, Stephenville, TX Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, TX Patrick Smith, Lipan, TX Wroper Kosel, Parade, SD Wyett Magilke, Solen, ND Jason Schnoor, Chambers, NE Austin Hurlbert, Norfolk, NE Rio Nutter, Rapid City, SD Daine A McNenny, Hereford, SD Jeff Johnston, Thedford, NE Jett Hillman, McAlester, OK Britt Williams, Hammond, MT Cayden Cox, Arroyo Grande, CA Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, SD Bryan Lemmon, Torrington, WY Zane Thompson, Cheyenne, WY Jace Alan Engesser, Spearfish, SD Peter John Benett, Kaycee, WY Brandt Ross, Sheridan, WY List of all competitors in Friday’s Team Roping competition.

3: Tie-Down Roping

Cowboy City/State Brody Stallard Fort Summer, NM Tyler Lee Montano Gallup, NM Ross Tucker Archer City, TX Kater Tate McLean, TX Riley Wakefield O’Neil, NE Ryan Jarrett Comanche, OK Tanner Green Catulla, TX Cooper Mathews Athens, LA Shane Brown Virden, MB Justin Bridgeman Binscart, MB Zack Jongbloed Iowa, LA Haven Meged Miles City, MT Caleb Smidt Bellville, TX Dallen McIntire Thayer, IA Tom Joe Crouse Gallatin, MO Kason Dyer Ottawa, KS Richard Newron Portales, NM Lane Livingston Seymour, TX Marty Yates Stephenville, TX Jeremy Loyd Carney Piedmont, SD Jess Woodward Dupree, SD Trey Young Dupree, SD Thane Lockhart Oelrichs, SD Treg Schaack Edgemont, SD Clay Bauer Arcadia, NE Cole Robinson Moorcroft, WY Chase Lako Arthur, ND Jade Lyon Meadow, SD Matt Peters Oral, SD Grant Turek St. Paul, NE Austin Hurlbert Norfolk, NE Bodie Mattson Sturgis, SD Stratton Forrest Kohr Gilette, WY Rio Nutter Rapid City, ND Blake Eggl Minot, ND Jason Lawrence Washburn, ND Jory Boote Binford, ND Jason Vohs Dickinson, ND Clint Kindred Oral, SD Rafe Taylor Wientjes Onida, SD Dustin Entzel Killdeer, ND Cody Henderson Alliance, NE Brandt Ross Sheridan, WY List of all competitors in Friday’s Tie-Down Roping competition.

4: Breakaway Roping (Cowgirl’s Event)

Cowgirl City/State Sawyer Gilbert Buffalo, SD Martha Angelone Stephenville, TX Rickie Engesser Spearfish, SD Taylor Engesser Spearfish, SD Tanegai Zilverberg Holabird, SD Whitney Knippling Whitewood, SD Kristen Lawrence Eagle Butte, SD Cheyenne Blackmore Hillside, AZ Shawnee Sherwood San Tan Valley, AZ Madalyn Richards Hereford, TX Montana Brown Centerville, TX Paige Stout Decatur, TX McKenna Hickson Lipan, TX Amanda Coleman Stephenville, TX Sarah Morrissey Ellensburg, WA Megan Steiger Rapid City, SD Carole Hollers Sturgis, SD Syerra Christensen Kennebec, SD Sarah Verhelst Pryor, MT Joey Williams Volberg, MT Shy-Anne Jarrett Comanche, OK Cassie Emerson Benton, LA Shayna Deal Faith, SD Mataya Eklund Durant, OK Jennifer Canik Iowa, LA Anna Callaway Billings, MT Jacey Fortier Billings, MT Kassie Meyer Plaza, ND Dylan Lemmon Eagle Butte, SD Sami McGuire Hoven, SD Kiarra Reiss Dickinson, ND Layna Tibbs Fort Pierre, SD Sydney Theobld Fort Pierre, SD Phannette Gray Ridgeview, SD Gracie Flory Minot, ND Tearnee Nelson New Underwood, SD Savana Johnston Elm Springs, SD Sierra Lee Rhame, ND Jazz McGirr Huron, SD Haley Huls Lennox, SD Bailey Bates Tohatchi, NM Sloan Anderson Whitehorse, SD Danielle Lowman Gilbert, AZ Brandi White Hazen, ND Cally Eckroth Mandan, ND Brooklyn Berg Mandan, ND Bailey Berg Mandan, ND Brittany Gartner Killdeer, ND Aspen Miller Santa Fe, TX Bradi Good Abilene, TX Lacy Holeman Carpenter, WY Morgan Kessler Callaway, NE Lauren Hopkins Lipan, TX Rayne Bruised Head Standoff, AB Shelby Boisjoli Calgary, AB Hope Thompson Abilene, TX Lari Dee Guy Abilene, TX Shannah Peterson Bismarck, ND Calby Hanson Jamestown, ND Devin Robindon Moorcroft, WY Cedar Jandreau Kennebec, SD Caitlyn Olson Buffalo, SD Jessica Magilke Solen, ND Alyssa Lockhart Oelrichs, SD Misti Brown Valentine, NE Josie Conner Iowa, LA Tiffany Schieck Floresville, TX Jolene Loiseau Flandreu, SD Kristy Lawrence Washburn, ND Amber Coleman Ewing, NE Ally Zehrer Scandia, MN Codi Sebastian Dickinson, ND Cora Borman Backus, MN Peggy Garman Sundance, WY Macy Young Wittmann, AZ Laura Hunt Ridgeview, SD Patty Burress Isabel, SD Courtney Dahlgren Timber Lake, SD Erin Johnson Fowler, CO Elsie Rose Campbell Riverton, WY Bethanie Shofner Las Cruces, NM Calyssa Kindred Oral, SD Jill Tanner Stephenville, TX Ari-Anna Flynn Charleston, AR Callie Robinson Moorcroft, WY Katie Dent Mullen, NE Kirby Eppert Seneca, NE Kassie Kautzman Walcott, NE Brandy Schaack Chadron, NE Sydney Graff Long Pine, NE Stacy Cahoon Stanton, ND Halley Kleemann Killdeer, ND Amber Carson Grassy Butte, ND April Hanby-Zilverberg Holabird, SD Jacque Peterson Isabel, SD Josey Murphy Keachi, LA Sammy Taylor Neola, UT Megan Burbidge Tremonton, UT Bailey Gubert Hungerford, TX Sidney Peters Hot Springs, SD Jennifer Belkham Blunt, SD Teddi Morman Glen Unllin, ND Bailey Wit Coleman, OK Hadley Koske Jelm, WY Codilynn McPherson Plain City, UT Gracely Speth Bellevue, ID Aubrie Ford Stephenville, TX Maddie Meidell Harrison, NE Harley Meged Miles City, MT Mable McAbee Ansley, NE Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY List of all competitors in Friday’s Breakaway Roping competition.

5: Barrel Racing (Cowgirls’ Event)

Cowgirl City/State Kenna Kaminski Bellville, TX Abby Phillips Marshall, TX Ashley Castleberry Montgomery, TX Brittney Barnett Stephenville, TX Lisa Lockhart Oelrichs, SD Hallie Fulton Miller, SD Whitney Entzel Killdeer, ND Bethany Gabel Lafayette, CO Calyssa Kindred Oral, SD Shannon McBride Brookings, SD Haley Huls Lennox, SD Kensey Allen Larchwood, IA Jessica Watkins Hico, TX Paige Dove Hico, TX Lakken Bice Killdeer, ND Nicole Bice Killdeer, ND BryAnna Haluptzok Tentstrike, MN Ari-Anna Flynn Charleston, AR Taylor Johnson Stilwell, KS Trista Hovde Sidney, MY Cydney Peterson Minot, ND Katie Rossow Fairfield, ND Kappie Etherton Hico, TX Traci Nelson Loveland, CO Cora Borman Backus, MN Ahnna Peterson Velva, ND Jill Tanner Stephenville, TX Suzanna Brooks Seminole, OK Kortni McConnell Hereford, TX Lindsey Horner Dawson, ND Tayla Moeykens Three Forks, MT TK Leibrand Peerless, MT Emmy Dockter Denhoff, ND Heather Crowley Poplar, MT Jill Ferdina Glasgow, MT Londyn Ross Bluff Dale, TX Kendall Kennedy Belle Glade, FL Hallie Hanssen Hermosa, SD Summer Kosel Glenham, SD Jill Moody Pierre, SD Kenzie Pennington Sidney, MT Jolene Loiseau Flandreu, SD Terri Kaye Kirkland Billings, MT Sidney Forrest Lipan, TX Rigby Baker Orange, TX Amanda Welsh Sundance, WY Sydney Maher Timber Lake, SD Kelsey Lensegrav Laramie, WY Tatum Ward Whitehorse, SD Dylan Lemmon Eagle Butte, SD Autumn Zilar Kennewick, WA Morgan Brooke Lake City, SD Sydney Theobld Fort Pierre, SD Bailey Goelema Beulah, ND Kalie Anderson Carrington, ND Callie Aamot Desmet, CA Marie Stephenson Arvada, CO Karlee Kalberer Hazelton, SD Nikki Hansen Dickinson, ND Jillian Zaun Minneapolis, MN Sissi Winn Chapman Ranch, TX Jamie Olsen Brock, TX McKenzie Morgan Stephenville, TX Allison Ness Thompson, ND Nicole Edland Glenfield, ND Kelsey Ellis Bismarck, ND Sydni Schroeder Warren, MN Olivia Hodnett Bryan, TX Becca Gilley Belle Fourche, SD Cheyenne Wimberley Stephenville, TX Margo Crowther Fort Meyers, FL Bayleigh Choate Fort Worth, TX Molly Otto Grand Forks, ND Kassie Mowry Dublin, TX Stevi Hillman Weatherford, TX Jamie Chaffin Burwell, NE Fonda Melby Backus, MN Josey Clark Carrington, ND Nikki Brandt Granville, ND Destri Davenport Escondido, CA Loni Lester Gonzales, TX Kennedi Lako Mandan, ND Kylie Averett Loranger, LA Katie Bitz Oriska, ND Gracie Flory Minot, ND List of all competitors in Friday’s Barrel Racing competition.

Saturday, July 2: Family Night

The first official night of the Mandan Rodeo is Family Night. The gates will open at 5:00 p.m., with the main rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and VIP packages (which include meals and drinks) are available online or with increased prices at the door. Here is the order of event proceedings, as well as a list of competitors and events.

EVENTS AND PARTICIPANTS

1: Bareback Bronc Riding

Cowboy City/State Horse George R. Gillespie IV Darby, MT -1 Pulp Fiction DK Caleb Bennett Corvallis, MT 16 Sippin FirewaterHM Leighton Berry Weatherford, TX 21 Grip It N Rip It HM Rhody Niles Huntsville, TX 020 Exposed Vegas SS Bodee Lammers Tolar, TX 743 Sugar Shaker DK Jacob Lees Caldwell, ID 350 Walker SS Tim Murphy Cleveland, TX 173 War Rock DK Keenan Reed Hayes Hayden, CO 444 Sunrise DK Shawn Perkins Roberts, MT 315 Jesse’s Girl SS Calder Peterson Glentworth, SK 467 Hoppin Tom SS Trevor McAllister Ronan, MT 65 Preacher DK Ty Pope Marshall, MO 12 Golden Ticket DK Briar Dittmer Runnells, IA C01 High Line DK Nick Pelke Mondovi, WI W2 Little Annie WM

2: Steer Wrestling

Cowboy City/State Logan Lemmel Whitewood, SD Calder Johnston Elm Springs, SD Carson Chris Johnston Elm Springs, SD Kris Anderson Hamilton, MT Brent Woodward Dupree, SD Kody Woodward Dupree, SD Reed Kraeger Waco, NE Cyler Dowling Newell, SD Hoyt Kraeger Weeping Water, NE Jaret Whitman Belgrade, MT

3: Team Roping

Header/City/State Heeler/City/State Clint Gorrell, Beach, ND Cody Smith, Trotters, ND Chace Thompson, Knox City, TX Tyson Thompson, Munday, TX Kreece Thompson, Munday, TX Chad Williams, Stephenville, TX Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, OK Joseph Harrison, Marietta, OK Britt Smith, Broken Bow, OK Jake Smith, Broken Bow, OK Clint Summers, Lake City, FL Ross Ashford, Lott, TX Chase Wiley, Pleasanton, TX Clay Green, Pine Grove, LA Curry Kirchner, Ames, OK Reagan Ward, Edmond, OK Pedro Egurrola, Florence, AZ JC Flake, Laramie, WY

4: Saddle Bronc Riding

Cowboy City/State Horse Kody Rinehart Rienzi, MS 608 Satin Sheets SS Jade Blackwell Rapid City, SD 815 Twisted T WM Traylin Martin Faith, SD 69 Hombre HM Cameron Messier Mandaree, ND -528 Pitter Patter SS Kash Deal Faith, SD 5708 Oblivious Nightwatch DK Rhett Fanning Martin, SD 253 Hard Hat HM Allen Boore Axtell, UT 614 Grab Your Gun SS Ross Griffin Tularosa, NM -09 Covergirl DK Leon Fountain Socorro, NM 764 Bartended DK Jake Finlay Goondiwindi, AU 146 Rodeo Drive HM Teagan Smith Winterset, IA 17 Hex HM Wade Sundell Boxholm, IA U72 Richie’s High DK Dusty Hausauer Dickinson, ND 413 Gold Buckle Beer HM Lane Stirling Buffalo, SD -528 Peacemaker HM Jesse Bail Camp Crook, SD C9 Sipping Whiskey DK Chet Smith Rapid City, SD F59 Levi the Boss SS Jarrod Hammons Stephenville, TX 81 Lady Bug WM Ryder Sanford Sulphur, LA 424 Beaver Bucks WM

5: Breakaway Roping (Cowgirls’ Event)

Cowgirl City/State Gianna Cianfichi Santa Rosa, CA Hanna Hundsdorfer Exeter, CA Kayla Olson Chadron, NE Brooke Howell Belle Fourche, SD Shayla Howell Belle Fourche, SD Beau Peterson Council Grove, KS Tacy Webb Midway, TX Madison Outhier Fulshear, TX Taylor Hanchey Carmine, TX

6: Tie-Down Roping

Cowboy City/State Ty Moser Volga, SD Myles Kenzy Iona, SD Zack Kirkpatrick Crosbyton, TX Josh Huntington Morgan Mill, TX Jody Green Ada, OK Cody Rood Bengough, SK Winston Brown Piedmont, SD Rance Marshall Johnson Philip, SD Brock Belkham Flandreau, SD Paul David Tierney Oklahoma City, OK

7: Barrel Racing (Cowgirls’ Event)

Cowgirl City/State Ceri Ward Wayne, OK Abby Hepper Keene, ND Paige Jones Wayne, OK Maddy Dickens Loveland, CO Ivy Saebens Nowata, OK Tasha Welsh Dublin, TX Jodi Lyn Colton Cullman, AL Josey Owens Goshen, AL Ericka Nelson Century, FL Shelley Morgan Eustace, TX Meaghan Rood Bengough, SK

8: Bull Riding

Cowboy City/State Bull Tanner Bothwell Rapid City, SD 03 Backjack DK Cole Hould Harve, MT 127 Poker Chip DK Bo Vocu Ashland, MT 81 88 DK Ryan Arthur Walker Stephenville, TX 262 Yellow Feather DK Billy John Stephenson Stephenville, TX 449 Jive Turkey DK Derek Kolbaba Walla Walla, WA 29 Off Campus DK Jake Benson Benson Sawyer, ND 623 Born to Sin DK Jayden Jay Hicks Dunn Center, ND 592 Not Today DK Tristen Hutchings Monteview, ID 169 Sky Harbor DK Cullen R Telfer Plant City, FL 628 Drago DK Hayes Thayne Weight Goshen, UT 55E Crazy Corona DK Colton Byram Mound City, KS 710 Yadi DK Jack Gilmore Ironton, MO 55 Pookie Holler DK Tyler Bingham Howell, UT 500 Punisher DK Josh Frost Randlett, UT 346 Mr. Winston DK Jeff Askey Athens, TX -51 Skeeter Peeter DK Koby Radley Montpelier, LA -628 Bubba G DK Riggin L Shippy Colome, SD 792 Dagger DK Reid Helgoth Burwell, NE 37F Fantasy DK Riley Harold Shippy Colome, SD 51 Safety Meeting DK Brady Portenier Caldwell, ID 739 Nasty Wishes DK

Sunday, July 3: Patriot Night

On Patriot Night, the gates will open at 5:00 p.m., with the main rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online or with increased prices at the door. All spectators are asked to wear red, white, and blue to honor our country, active-duty military, and veterans. The rodeo opening production will also military representatives. Here is the order of event proceedings, as well as a list of competitors and events.

1: Bareback Bronc Riding

Cowboy City/State Horse Tyler Berghuis Atwater, MN 504 Sunday Stepper WM Andy J Gingerich Aberdeen, SD 608 100 Proof DK Rocker Shane Steiner Weatherford, TX J17 Betty’s Boy SS Mason Clements Spanish Fork, UT 144 Malibu Mama DK Clayton Biglow Clements, CA 713 Dark Knight SS R.C. Landingham Hat Creek, CA 710 Minnesota Joe DK Jess Pope Waverly, KS X91 Banshee WM Tim O’Connell Zwingle, IA 677 AKA WM Cole Franks Clarendon, TX C11 Almost Heaven SS Tucker Zingg Crow Agency, MT 513 Miss Dunny SS Tristan Hansen Dillon, MT 026 Candy Alice WM Anthony Thomas Houston, TX U50 Duck Foot DK Garrett Shadbolt Merriman, NE C31 Mr. Honky Tonk DK Lane McGehee Victoria, TX 529 Flashcard Champ SS Kaden James Clark Black Hawk, SD 1102 Jail Bird WM

2: Steer Wrestling

Cowboy City/State Riley Reiss Manning, ND Brayden Allen Burrus Rapid City, SD Tee Burress Piedmont, SD Seth Edward Shorb Hermosa, SD Denton Long Valley, SD Carson Good Long Valley, SD Brady Buum Keenesburg, CO Austin Eller Glendo, WY Tom Uttermark Shawnee, OK Chance E Howard Cedarville, AR

3: Team Roping

Header/City/State Heeler/City/State Nick Sartain, Bandera, TX Austin Rogers, Crescent, OK Payden Emmett, Ponca, AR Lucas Falconer, Merville, BC Wyatt Imus, Brenham, TX Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, NC Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL Travis Graves, Jay, OK Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL Tyler Worley, Berryville, AR Cyle Denison, Iowa, LA Tyler McKnight, Pollok, TX Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, BR Brenten Hall, Joy, OK Chase Tryan, Helena, MT Clay Tryan, Billings, MT Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV Andrew Ward, Edmond, OK Buddy Hawkins II, Colombus, KS

4: Saddle Bronc Riding

Cowboy City/State Horse Wyatt Casper Miami, TX E12 Going South SS Lefty Marvel Holman Visalia, CA 20 Hickok SS Cole Elshere Faith, SD 12 Blew Apart SS Jacob Kammerer Phillip, SD 488 Ruffled Feathers WM Dylan Schofield Phillip, SD 393 Pearl Harbor WM Cash Wilson Wall, SD 27 Ned Pepper SS Damian Brennan Injune, AU 614 Witch Craft DK Brody Wells Powell, WY 68 Alley Cat DK CoBurn Bradshaw Beaver, UT 534 Kenny’s Girl DK Layton Green Millarville, AB 231 Black Betty WM Jake Clark Crane, OR 432 Eyes on You DK Samuel Kelts Millarville, AB 709 Cimarron Valley DK Dawon Dahm Tomahawk, AB 21 Cocomo DK Byron Gilliland Trempealeau, WI 721 Pony Man SS Jake Burwash Nanton, AB 6-0 Cancun Moon SS Cable James Wareham Whiting KX 943 Sandy Rocket WM Chance Barrass Yellowhead Count, AB 755 Charlie Bird DK Trey Leon Elshere Quinn, SD J16 Buck Owens SS

5: Breakaway Roping (Cowgirls’ Event)

Cowgirl City/State Kamira Miller Newell, SD Lacey Hewitt Whitewood, SD Brenda White Oelrichs, SD TiAda Gray Portales, NM Kayleen Helton Stephenville, TX Jayme Marcrum Springtown, TX J J Hampton Stephenville, TX Laramie Johnson Shreveport, LA Ashley Goforth Azle, TX Jackie Crawford Stephenville, TX

6: Tie-Down Roping

Cowboy City/State Cason Kingsbury Orchard, CO Tyler Boxleitner Loveland, CO Hudson Wallae George West, TX Tate Teague Rankin, TX Sy Felton Dublin, TX Wyatt Imus Brenham, TX Marcos Costa Iretama, BR Cory Solomon Prairie View, TX Anthony Jordan Houston, TX Monty Lewis Hereford, TX

7: Barrel Racing (Cowgirls’ Event)

Cowgirl City/State Kristi Steffes Vale, SD Christy Davidson Ozona, TX Jenna Humble Oshota, WY Siggy Scheid Hazen, ND Jessica Routier Buffalo, SD Shausta Blodgett Amidon, ND Hope Raley Gladstone, ND Courtney Presthus Dickinson, ND Holly Costello Buffalo, SD Zoe Braman Victoria, TX Jana Perry Cut Bank, MT Latricia Mundorf Three Rivers, TX

8: Bull Riding

Cowboy City/State Bull Jordan Hansen Amisk, AB 679 I’m Busted DK Jared Parsonage Maple Creek, SK 509 Kyno DK Dalton Wright Keene, ND 744 Sun Dog DK Dustin Jenkins Williston, ND 1033 Short Nights DK Dillon Micheel Ashton, NE 628D Unstoppable DK JB Mauney Stephenville, TX C4 Taco Cat DK Ethan Cole Jensen Astoria, SD 69 Touch N Go DK Wyatt Jon Perry Bancroft, SD -22 Sam I AM DK Dawson James Petrik Lake Andes, SD 3 Time in a Bottle DK Dawson Reedy Philip, SD 162 The Right Stuff DK Matt Palmer Claremore, OK 15-5 Dr. Campbell DK TJ Schmidt Belle Fourche, SD 87D Surprise Package DK Noah Kao Foti Makawoo, HI E86 Silver Fox DK Chance Schott McLaughlin, SD 674D Lil Hott DK Coleman Entze Golden Valley, ND 517 Space Force DK Fulton Rutland Stilwell, OK 617 Scary Larry DK

Monday, July 4: Fireworks Night

On Fireworks Night, the gates will open at 5:00 p.m., with the main rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online or with increased prices at the door. The fireworks show will take place after the Rodeo.

1: Bareback Bronc Riding

Cowboy City/State Horse Tanner Aus Granite Falls, MN H2 Right Angle SS Ty Breuer Mandan, ND 107 Colorado Bulldog DB Kyle Bloomquist Raymond, MN C4 Crazy Crow DB Tilden Hooper Carthage, TX X07 Call Me Kindra WM Kaycee Feild Genola, UT 4 Hectic DK Cole Reiner Buffalo, WY 173 War Rock DK Trenten Montero Winnemucca, NV 41 Pop A Top DB Jacob Raine Mount Pleasant, TN 118 OLD Tubs Stevie Knicks WM Ben Kramer Max, ND 001 Lucky Draw WM Gauge McBride Kearney, NE 42 Green Bay DK Jayco Roper Oktaha, OK 163 Big Chill SS Mark Kreder Collinsville, OK 27 Adams Pet DB Will Lowe Amarillo, TX L18 Shoot the Moon SS Chad Rutherford Hillsboro, TX 987 Cactus Black SS Nate S McFadden Elsmere, NE 500 Feather Foote DB

2: Steer Wrestling

Cowboy City/State Quentin Wheeler Baker, MT Ace Berry Rapid City, SD Wacey Dorenkamp Bristol, CO Colt Honey La Junta, CO D.J Joos La Junta, CO Joe Nelson Watford City, ND Riley Westhaver Alva, OK Bridger Anderson Carrington, ND Ryan Rivinius Elgin, ND Jayce Doan Hazelton, ND

3: Team Roping

Header/City/State Heeler/City/State Zach Kilgus, Stephenville, TX Jake Edwards, Fort Ann, NY Jason Burson, Sealy, TX Corey Hendrick, Bedias, TX Clay Ullery, Valleyview, AB Matt Zancenella, Aurora, SD Jr. Dees, Aurora, SD Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD Turner Harris, Killdeer, ND Matt Kasner, Cody, NE Shay Dixon Carroll, Stephenville, TX Evan Arnold, Stephenville, TX Joshua Torres, Ocala, FL Jonathan Torres, Ocala, FL Dawson Graham, Wainwright, AB Dillon Graham, Wainwright, AB Levi Simpson, Ponoka, AB Ryan Motes, Weatherford, TX Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, AZ Landen Glenn, Mc Alester, OK

4: Saddle Bronc Riding

Cowboy City/State Horse Jesse Kruse Fromberg, MT 764 Bartender DK Chase Brooks Deer Lodge, MT T89 Bridal Shower DK Kolby Wanchuk Sherwood Park, AB 242 OLS Tubs Get Smart WM Sage Newman Melstone, MT 007 James Bond DB Tanner Butner Daniel, WY 357 Pillow Talk SS Logan James Hay Wildwood, AB 36 California Kiki WM Ben T Andersen Rocky Mountain H, AB 208 Cash Deal DK Colt Gordon Comanche, OK -539 Dance Hall Dreamer SS Brady Hill Onida, SD 508 Painted Habitat DK Isaac Diaz Desdemona, TX +2 Big Surprise WM Shorty Garrett Eagle Butte, SD 014 Rip Cord DB Taygen Schuelke Newell, SD 503 Arthur DK Lane Schuelke Newell, SD U72 Richie’s High DK Tate Thybo Belle Fourche, SD 447 Capone DB Carter Elshere Elm Springs, SD 54 Hard Drive DB Ty Manke Rapid City, SD N68 Melstone Flash DB Chuck Schmidt Keldron, SD 040 Charlie’s Angel SS Houston Garrett Brown Miles City, MT 43 I’m A Winner WM

5: Breakaway Roping (Cowgirls’ Event)

Cowboy City/State Hali Williams Camanche, TX Kendal Pierson Wardlow, AB Mackayla Mack Christmas, FL Taylor Munsell Alva, OK Samantha Fulton Miller, SD Whitney Thurmond Iola, TX Shalee King Kaysville, UT Jordan Jo Hollabaugh Canyon, TX Alex Loiselle Paris, TX Cheyanne Guillory Gainesville, TX

6: Tie-Down Roping

Cowboy City/State Joe Schmidt Belfield, ND Kase Bacque Huntsville, TX Macon Murphy Keatchie, LA J.T Adamson Cody, NE Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, OK Hunter Herrin Apache, OK John Pfaff New Salem, ND Chance Oftedahl Pemberton, MN Michael Otero Millsap, TX Ace Slone Cuero, TX

7: Barrel Racing (Cowgirls’ Event)

Cowgirl City/State Carlee Otero Milsap, TX Mollie Bassett Vinita, OK Allison Pauley Honey Creek, IA Sami Schumacher Beresford, SD Anna Jorgenson Watford City, ND Tracy Nowlin Nowata, OK Michelle Alley Madisonville, TX Brandee Wardell Buffalo, SD Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi Lampasas, TX Andrea Busby Brock, TX Kristen Zancanella Aurora, SD Hailey Kinsel Cotulla, TX

8: Bull Riding

Cowboy City/State Bull Elijah Mora Wiggins, CO 739 Nasty Wishes DK Blaine Beaty Deer Creek, MN 262 Yellow Feather DK Coy Thorson Fergus Falls, MN 346 Mr. Winston DK Braden Richardson Jasper, TX 127 Poker Chip DK Ouncie Allen Houston, TX 628 Drago DK Levi Walter Schonebaum Burke, SD -609 Cold Shot DK Jason Cole Bold Livingston, MT 22 Night Hawk DK Mason James Moody Letcher, SD 500 Punisher DK Levi Gray Dairy, OR 169 Sky Harbor DK Cole Hill Klamath Falls, OR 29 Off Campus DK Wade Berg Chaffee, ND 51 Safety Meeting DK Clayton Savage Banner, WY -51 Skeeter Peeter DK Chris Bechthold Booker, TX 792 Dagger DK Clayton Joe Appellhans Colby, KS 511T Stretch DK Gage Gay Mandaree, ND 592 Not Today Colton Kelly Rhome, TX 55 Pookie Holler DK Colten Beaty Seymour, TX 623 Born to Sin DK Dylan Rice Flandreau, SD 03 Backjack DK Jake Lockwood Volborg, MT -628 Bubba G DK

For more information on the event schedule and admission, please visit the Mandan Rodeo’s official website.