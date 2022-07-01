With the holiday weekend in full swing, it’s time once again for the Mandan Rodeo. For years, the event has brought rodeo professionals from every corner of the United States (and beyond) for three full days of roping and riding. With all the different events and participants, it can be difficult to figure out when exactly your favorite event or performer will be taking the stage. KX has put together this handy schedule of the events that will take place as well as the names and hometowns of each competitor (as well as their trusty steeds and the less trusty bulls they may be riding).

Friday, July 1: Slack Day (Opened at 8:00 a.m.)

‘Slack’ is a term used in rodeo to describe an overflow of competitors who may not have been able to make it into the main event. This doesn’t mean that they don’t get their chance to shine, however, and on the morning of July 1, riders were able to strut their stuff before the Mandan Rodeo officially begins on July 2.

EVENTS AND PARTICIPANTS

Steer Wrestling

CowboyCity/State
Laramie WarrenAdair, OK
Shane FreyDuncan, OK
Riley DuvallChecotah, OK
Sam GoingsFallon, NV
Tyler PearsonAtoka, OK
Tyler WaguespackGonzales, LA
Jacob D. EdlerAlva, OK
Stockton GravesAlva, OK
Nolan HartParkers Prairie, MN
Jake NelsonBozeman, MT
Bubba BootsSt. Anthony, ID
Nick GoelemaBeulah, ND
Sterling LeeRhame, ND
Jake KraupieBridgeport, NE
Billy BoldonOglala, SD
Parker SandstromRay, ND
River VoigtKildeer, ND
Justin James DahlKeene, ND
Tyler ThorsonManning, ND
Caden CampBelgrade, MT
Joe WilsonMartin, SD
Tory O’Lan JohnsonOklahoma City, OK
Eli LordSturgis, SD
Bryce C. DibbernInterior, SD
Austin HurlburtNorfolk, NE
Heath ThompsonEnola, AR
Forest SainsburyCamp Crook, SD
Adam Lynn MusilCrescent, OK
Denard ButlerChecotah, OK
Denell HendersonDamascus, AR
Craig ParksCulleoka, TN
Ty TalsmaAvon, SD
Sam OlsonBuffalo, SD
Jake FultonMission, SD
Scott KleemanKildeer, ND
Jason ReissManning, ND
List of all competitors in Friday’s Steer Wrestling competition.

2: Team Roping

Header/City/StateHeeler/City/State
Jacob Hickman, Wilson, OKMason Okke, Glyndon, MN
Payton Pirrung, Hartford, SDMason Bice, Kildeer, ND
Jake Orman, Prairie, MSBrye Crites, Welch, OK
Kade Sherwood, Wilson, TXButch Levell, Fort Calhoun, NE
Wyatt Foulgwe, Kinsey, MTTanner James Miller, Spearfish, SD
Jhett Trenary, Salida, COGralyn Elkins, Ericson, NE
Jade Schmidt, Box Elder, SDJade Nelson, Midland, SD
Shaw Loiseau, Flandreau, SDDylan Hart, Flandreau, SD
Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, MODouglas Rich, Herrick, IL
Braden Pirrung, Hartford, SDColey Nicholls, Kinnear, WY
Cooper White, Hershey, NETucker James White, Hershey, NE
J.C Yeahqup, Crescent, OKL.J. Yeahquo, Crescent, OK
Kellan Johnson, Casper, WYCarson Johnson, Casper, WY
Cory Kidd V, Statesville, NCLane Mitchell, Bolivar, TN
Cameron Irwin, Buffalo, WYCash Hetzel, Lemmon, SD
Jon Peterson, Belle Fourche, SDLevi O’Keeffe, Belle Fourche, SD
Miles Baker, Mountain Park, OKZack Woods, Walters, OK
Ky Thomas Redstrom, Cave Creek, AZTrevor Schnaufer, Pueblo, CO
Jace Johnson, New Town, NDReece Wadhams, Phoenix, AZ
Clay Holz, Springfield, SDTy Talsma, Avon, SD
Layne Carson, Grassy Butte, NDDustin Harris O’Neill, NE
Marty McPherson, Piedmont, SDTracer Lane Olson, White River, SD
Chasyn Ystaas, Dickinson, NDChas Ystaas, Dickinson, ND
Clay Bauer, Arcadia, NEZac Keith Dunlop, Rolla, ND
Bronc Pippert, Squaw Gap, NDIan Pennington, Squaw Gap, ND
Matt Peters, Oral, SDRiley Joseph Ruland, Wall, SD
Eli Lord, Sturgis, SDDrew Gartner, Kildeer, ND
Lightning Aguilera, Athens, TXColeby Payne, Stephenville, TX
Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, TXPatrick Smith, Lipan, TX
Wroper Kosel, Parade, SDWyett Magilke, Solen, ND
Jason Schnoor, Chambers, NEAustin Hurlbert, Norfolk, NE
Rio Nutter, Rapid City, SDDaine A McNenny, Hereford, SD
Jeff Johnston, Thedford, NEJett Hillman, McAlester, OK
Britt Williams, Hammond, MTCayden Cox, Arroyo Grande, CA
Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, SDBryan Lemmon, Torrington, WY
Zane Thompson, Cheyenne, WYJace Alan Engesser, Spearfish, SD
Peter John Benett, Kaycee, WYBrandt Ross, Sheridan, WY
List of all competitors in Friday’s Team Roping competition.

3: Tie-Down Roping

CowboyCity/State
Brody StallardFort Summer, NM
Tyler Lee MontanoGallup, NM
Ross TuckerArcher City, TX
Kater TateMcLean, TX
Riley WakefieldO’Neil, NE
Ryan JarrettComanche, OK
Tanner GreenCatulla, TX
Cooper MathewsAthens, LA
Shane BrownVirden, MB
Justin BridgemanBinscart, MB
Zack JongbloedIowa, LA
Haven MegedMiles City, MT
Caleb Smidt Bellville, TX
Dallen McIntireThayer, IA
Tom Joe CrouseGallatin, MO
Kason DyerOttawa, KS
Richard NewronPortales, NM
Lane Livingston Seymour, TX
Marty YatesStephenville, TX
Jeremy Loyd CarneyPiedmont, SD
Jess WoodwardDupree, SD
Trey YoungDupree, SD
Thane LockhartOelrichs, SD
Treg SchaackEdgemont, SD
Clay BauerArcadia, NE
Cole RobinsonMoorcroft, WY
Chase LakoArthur, ND
Jade LyonMeadow, SD
Matt PetersOral, SD
Grant TurekSt. Paul, NE
Austin HurlbertNorfolk, NE
Bodie MattsonSturgis, SD
Stratton Forrest KohrGilette, WY
Rio NutterRapid City, ND
Blake EgglMinot, ND
Jason LawrenceWashburn, ND
Jory BooteBinford, ND
Jason VohsDickinson, ND
Clint KindredOral, SD
Rafe Taylor WientjesOnida, SD
Dustin EntzelKilldeer, ND
Cody HendersonAlliance, NE
Brandt RossSheridan, WY
List of all competitors in Friday’s Tie-Down Roping competition.

4: Breakaway Roping (Cowgirl’s Event)

CowgirlCity/State
Sawyer GilbertBuffalo, SD
Martha AngeloneStephenville, TX
Rickie EngesserSpearfish, SD
Taylor EngesserSpearfish, SD
Tanegai ZilverbergHolabird, SD
Whitney KnipplingWhitewood, SD
Kristen LawrenceEagle Butte, SD
Cheyenne BlackmoreHillside, AZ
Shawnee SherwoodSan Tan Valley, AZ
Madalyn RichardsHereford, TX
Montana BrownCenterville, TX
Paige StoutDecatur, TX
McKenna HicksonLipan, TX
Amanda ColemanStephenville, TX
Sarah MorrisseyEllensburg, WA
Megan SteigerRapid City, SD
Carole HollersSturgis, SD
Syerra ChristensenKennebec, SD
Sarah VerhelstPryor, MT
Joey WilliamsVolberg, MT
Shy-Anne JarrettComanche, OK
Cassie EmersonBenton, LA
Shayna DealFaith, SD
Mataya EklundDurant, OK
Jennifer CanikIowa, LA
Anna CallawayBillings, MT
Jacey FortierBillings, MT
Kassie MeyerPlaza, ND
Dylan LemmonEagle Butte, SD
Sami McGuireHoven, SD
Kiarra ReissDickinson, ND
Layna TibbsFort Pierre, SD
Sydney TheobldFort Pierre, SD
Phannette GrayRidgeview, SD
Gracie FloryMinot, ND
Tearnee NelsonNew Underwood, SD
Savana JohnstonElm Springs, SD
Sierra LeeRhame, ND
Jazz McGirrHuron, SD
Haley HulsLennox, SD
Bailey BatesTohatchi, NM
Sloan AndersonWhitehorse, SD
Danielle LowmanGilbert, AZ
Brandi WhiteHazen, ND
Cally EckrothMandan, ND
Brooklyn BergMandan, ND
Bailey BergMandan, ND
Brittany GartnerKilldeer, ND
Aspen MillerSanta Fe, TX
Bradi GoodAbilene, TX
Lacy HolemanCarpenter, WY
Morgan KesslerCallaway, NE
Lauren HopkinsLipan, TX
Rayne Bruised HeadStandoff, AB
Shelby BoisjoliCalgary, AB
Hope ThompsonAbilene, TX
Lari Dee GuyAbilene, TX
Shannah PetersonBismarck, ND
Calby HansonJamestown, ND
Devin RobindonMoorcroft, WY
Cedar JandreauKennebec, SD
Caitlyn OlsonBuffalo, SD
Jessica MagilkeSolen, ND
Alyssa LockhartOelrichs, SD
Misti BrownValentine, NE
Josie ConnerIowa, LA
Tiffany SchieckFloresville, TX
Jolene LoiseauFlandreu, SD
Kristy LawrenceWashburn, ND
Amber ColemanEwing, NE
Ally ZehrerScandia, MN
Codi SebastianDickinson, ND
Cora BormanBackus, MN
Peggy GarmanSundance, WY
Macy YoungWittmann, AZ
Laura Hunt Ridgeview, SD
Patty Burress Isabel, SD
Courtney Dahlgren Timber Lake, SD
Erin Johnson Fowler, CO
Elsie Rose Campbell Riverton, WY
Bethanie Shofner Las Cruces, NM
Calyssa KindredOral, SD
Jill TannerStephenville, TX
Ari-Anna FlynnCharleston, AR
Callie RobinsonMoorcroft, WY
Katie DentMullen, NE
Kirby EppertSeneca, NE
Kassie KautzmanWalcott, NE
Brandy SchaackChadron, NE
Sydney GraffLong Pine, NE
Stacy CahoonStanton, ND
Halley KleemannKilldeer, ND
Amber CarsonGrassy Butte, ND
April Hanby-ZilverbergHolabird, SD
Jacque PetersonIsabel, SD
Josey MurphyKeachi, LA
Sammy TaylorNeola, UT
Megan BurbidgeTremonton, UT
Bailey GubertHungerford, TX
Sidney PetersHot Springs, SD
Jennifer Belkham Blunt, SD
Teddi MormanGlen Unllin, ND
Bailey WitColeman, OK
Hadley KoskeJelm, WY
Codilynn McPhersonPlain City, UT
Gracely SpethBellevue, ID
Aubrie FordStephenville, TX
Maddie MeidellHarrison, NE
Harley MegedMiles City, MT
Mable McAbeeAnsley, NE
Shaylee TerryMcKinnon, WY
List of all competitors in Friday’s Breakaway Roping competition.

5: Barrel Racing (Cowgirls’ Event)

CowgirlCity/State
Kenna KaminskiBellville, TX
Abby PhillipsMarshall, TX
Ashley CastleberryMontgomery, TX
Brittney BarnettStephenville, TX
Lisa LockhartOelrichs, SD
Hallie FultonMiller, SD
Whitney EntzelKilldeer, ND
Bethany GabelLafayette, CO
Calyssa KindredOral, SD
Shannon McBrideBrookings, SD
Haley HulsLennox, SD
Kensey AllenLarchwood, IA
Jessica WatkinsHico, TX
Paige DoveHico, TX
Lakken BiceKilldeer, ND
Nicole BiceKilldeer, ND
BryAnna HaluptzokTentstrike, MN
Ari-Anna FlynnCharleston, AR
Taylor JohnsonStilwell, KS
Trista HovdeSidney, MY
Cydney PetersonMinot, ND
Katie RossowFairfield, ND
Kappie EthertonHico, TX
Traci NelsonLoveland, CO
Cora BormanBackus, MN
Ahnna PetersonVelva, ND
Jill TannerStephenville, TX
Suzanna BrooksSeminole, OK
Kortni McConnellHereford, TX
Lindsey HornerDawson, ND
Tayla MoeykensThree Forks, MT
TK LeibrandPeerless, MT
Emmy DockterDenhoff, ND
Heather CrowleyPoplar, MT
Jill FerdinaGlasgow, MT
Londyn RossBluff Dale, TX
Kendall KennedyBelle Glade, FL
Hallie HanssenHermosa, SD
Summer KoselGlenham, SD
Jill MoodyPierre, SD
Kenzie PenningtonSidney, MT
Jolene LoiseauFlandreu, SD
Terri Kaye KirklandBillings, MT
Sidney ForrestLipan, TX
Rigby BakerOrange, TX
Amanda WelshSundance, WY
Sydney MaherTimber Lake, SD
Kelsey LensegravLaramie, WY
Tatum WardWhitehorse, SD
Dylan LemmonEagle Butte, SD
Autumn ZilarKennewick, WA
Morgan BrookeLake City, SD
Sydney TheobldFort Pierre, SD
Bailey GoelemaBeulah, ND
Kalie AndersonCarrington, ND
Callie AamotDesmet, CA
Marie StephensonArvada, CO
Karlee KalbererHazelton, SD
Nikki HansenDickinson, ND
Jillian ZaunMinneapolis, MN
Sissi WinnChapman Ranch, TX
Jamie OlsenBrock, TX
McKenzie MorganStephenville, TX
Allison NessThompson, ND
Nicole EdlandGlenfield, ND
Kelsey EllisBismarck, ND
Sydni SchroederWarren, MN
Olivia HodnettBryan, TX
Becca GilleyBelle Fourche, SD
Cheyenne WimberleyStephenville, TX
Margo CrowtherFort Meyers, FL
Bayleigh ChoateFort Worth, TX
Molly OttoGrand Forks, ND
Kassie MowryDublin, TX
Stevi HillmanWeatherford, TX
Jamie ChaffinBurwell, NE
Fonda MelbyBackus, MN
Josey ClarkCarrington, ND
Nikki BrandtGranville, ND
Destri DavenportEscondido, CA
Loni LesterGonzales, TX
Kennedi LakoMandan, ND
Kylie AverettLoranger, LA
Katie BitzOriska, ND
Gracie FloryMinot, ND
List of all competitors in Friday’s Barrel Racing competition.

Saturday, July 2: Family Night

The first official night of the Mandan Rodeo is Family Night. The gates will open at 5:00 p.m., with the main rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and VIP packages (which include meals and drinks) are available online or with increased prices at the door. Here is the order of event proceedings, as well as a list of competitors and events.

EVENTS AND PARTICIPANTS

1: Bareback Bronc Riding

CowboyCity/StateHorse
George R. Gillespie IVDarby, MT-1 Pulp Fiction DK
Caleb BennettCorvallis, MT16 Sippin FirewaterHM
Leighton BerryWeatherford, TX21 Grip It N Rip It HM
Rhody NilesHuntsville, TX020 Exposed Vegas SS
Bodee LammersTolar, TX743 Sugar Shaker DK
Jacob LeesCaldwell, ID350 Walker SS
Tim MurphyCleveland, TX173 War Rock DK
Keenan Reed HayesHayden, CO444 Sunrise DK
Shawn PerkinsRoberts, MT315 Jesse’s Girl SS
Calder PetersonGlentworth, SK467 Hoppin Tom SS
Trevor McAllisterRonan, MT65 Preacher DK
Ty PopeMarshall, MO12 Golden Ticket DK
Briar DittmerRunnells, IAC01 High Line DK
Nick PelkeMondovi, WIW2 Little Annie WM

2: Steer Wrestling

CowboyCity/State
Logan LemmelWhitewood, SD
Calder JohnstonElm Springs, SD
Carson Chris JohnstonElm Springs, SD
Kris AndersonHamilton, MT
Brent WoodwardDupree, SD
Kody WoodwardDupree, SD
Reed KraegerWaco, NE
Cyler DowlingNewell, SD
Hoyt KraegerWeeping Water, NE
Jaret WhitmanBelgrade, MT

3: Team Roping

Header/City/StateHeeler/City/State
Clint Gorrell, Beach, NDCody Smith, Trotters, ND
Chace Thompson, Knox City, TXTyson Thompson, Munday, TX
Kreece Thompson, Munday, TXChad Williams, Stephenville, TX
Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, OKJoseph Harrison, Marietta, OK
Britt Smith, Broken Bow, OKJake Smith, Broken Bow, OK
Clint Summers, Lake City, FLRoss Ashford, Lott, TX
Chase Wiley, Pleasanton, TXClay Green, Pine Grove, LA
Curry Kirchner, Ames, OKReagan Ward, Edmond, OK
Pedro Egurrola, Florence, AZJC Flake, Laramie, WY

4: Saddle Bronc Riding

CowboyCity/StateHorse
Kody RinehartRienzi, MS608 Satin Sheets SS
Jade BlackwellRapid City, SD815 Twisted T WM
Traylin MartinFaith, SD69 Hombre HM
Cameron MessierMandaree, ND-528 Pitter Patter SS
Kash DealFaith, SD5708 Oblivious Nightwatch DK
Rhett FanningMartin, SD253 Hard Hat HM
Allen BooreAxtell, UT614 Grab Your Gun SS
Ross GriffinTularosa, NM-09 Covergirl DK
Leon FountainSocorro, NM764 Bartended DK
Jake FinlayGoondiwindi, AU146 Rodeo Drive HM
Teagan SmithWinterset, IA17 Hex HM
Wade SundellBoxholm, IAU72 Richie’s High DK
Dusty HausauerDickinson, ND413 Gold Buckle Beer HM
Lane StirlingBuffalo, SD-528 Peacemaker HM
Jesse BailCamp Crook, SDC9 Sipping Whiskey DK
Chet SmithRapid City, SDF59 Levi the Boss SS
Jarrod HammonsStephenville, TX81 Lady Bug WM
Ryder SanfordSulphur, LA424 Beaver Bucks WM

5: Breakaway Roping (Cowgirls’ Event)

CowgirlCity/State
Gianna CianfichiSanta Rosa, CA
Hanna HundsdorferExeter, CA
Kayla OlsonChadron, NE
Brooke HowellBelle Fourche, SD
Shayla HowellBelle Fourche, SD
Beau PetersonCouncil Grove, KS
Tacy WebbMidway, TX
Madison OuthierFulshear, TX
Taylor HancheyCarmine, TX

6: Tie-Down Roping

CowboyCity/State
Ty MoserVolga, SD
Myles KenzyIona, SD
Zack KirkpatrickCrosbyton, TX
Josh HuntingtonMorgan Mill, TX
Jody GreenAda, OK
Cody RoodBengough, SK
Winston BrownPiedmont, SD
Rance Marshall JohnsonPhilip, SD
Brock BelkhamFlandreau, SD
Paul David TierneyOklahoma City, OK

7: Barrel Racing (Cowgirls’ Event)

CowgirlCity/State
Ceri WardWayne, OK
Abby HepperKeene, ND
Paige JonesWayne, OK
Maddy DickensLoveland, CO
Ivy SaebensNowata, OK
Tasha Welsh Dublin, TX
Jodi Lyn ColtonCullman, AL
Josey OwensGoshen, AL
Ericka NelsonCentury, FL
Shelley MorganEustace, TX
Meaghan RoodBengough, SK

8: Bull Riding

CowboyCity/StateBull
Tanner BothwellRapid City, SD03 Backjack DK
Cole HouldHarve, MT127 Poker Chip DK
Bo VocuAshland, MT81 88 DK
Ryan Arthur WalkerStephenville, TX262 Yellow Feather DK
Billy John StephensonStephenville, TX449 Jive Turkey DK
Derek KolbabaWalla Walla, WA29 Off Campus DK
Jake Benson BensonSawyer, ND623 Born to Sin DK
Jayden Jay HicksDunn Center, ND592 Not Today DK
Tristen HutchingsMonteview, ID169 Sky Harbor DK
Cullen R TelferPlant City, FL628 Drago DK
Hayes Thayne WeightGoshen, UT55E Crazy Corona DK
Colton ByramMound City, KS710 Yadi DK
Jack GilmoreIronton, MO55 Pookie Holler DK
Tyler BinghamHowell, UT500 Punisher DK
Josh FrostRandlett, UT346 Mr. Winston DK
Jeff AskeyAthens, TX-51 Skeeter Peeter DK
Koby RadleyMontpelier, LA-628 Bubba G DK
Riggin L ShippyColome, SD792 Dagger DK
Reid HelgothBurwell, NE37F Fantasy DK
Riley Harold ShippyColome, SD51 Safety Meeting DK
Brady PortenierCaldwell, ID739 Nasty Wishes DK

Sunday, July 3: Patriot Night

On Patriot Night, the gates will open at 5:00 p.m., with the main rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online or with increased prices at the door. All spectators are asked to wear red, white, and blue to honor our country, active-duty military, and veterans. The rodeo opening production will also military representatives. Here is the order of event proceedings, as well as a list of competitors and events.

1: Bareback Bronc Riding

CowboyCity/StateHorse
Tyler BerghuisAtwater, MN504 Sunday Stepper WM
Andy J GingerichAberdeen, SD608 100 Proof DK
Rocker Shane SteinerWeatherford, TXJ17 Betty’s Boy SS
Mason ClementsSpanish Fork, UT144 Malibu Mama DK
Clayton BiglowClements, CA713 Dark Knight SS
R.C. LandinghamHat Creek, CA710 Minnesota Joe DK
Jess PopeWaverly, KSX91 Banshee WM
Tim O’ConnellZwingle, IA677 AKA WM
Cole FranksClarendon, TXC11 Almost Heaven SS
Tucker ZinggCrow Agency, MT513 Miss Dunny SS
Tristan HansenDillon, MT026 Candy Alice WM
Anthony ThomasHouston, TXU50 Duck Foot DK
Garrett ShadboltMerriman, NEC31 Mr. Honky Tonk DK
Lane McGeheeVictoria, TX529 Flashcard Champ SS
Kaden James ClarkBlack Hawk, SD1102 Jail Bird WM

2: Steer Wrestling

CowboyCity/State
Riley ReissManning, ND
Brayden Allen BurrusRapid City, SD
Tee BurressPiedmont, SD
Seth Edward ShorbHermosa, SD
DentonLong Valley, SD
Carson GoodLong Valley, SD
Brady BuumKeenesburg, CO
Austin EllerGlendo, WY
Tom UttermarkShawnee, OK
Chance E HowardCedarville, AR

3: Team Roping

Header/City/StateHeeler/City/State
Nick Sartain, Bandera, TXAustin Rogers, Crescent, OK
Payden Emmett, Ponca, ARLucas Falconer, Merville, BC
Wyatt Imus, Brenham, TXCaleb Anderson, Mocksville, NC
Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FLTravis Graves, Jay, OK
Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, ALTyler Worley, Berryville, AR
Cyle Denison, Iowa, LATyler McKnight, Pollok, TX
Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GAJunior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, BR
Brenten Hall, Joy, OKChase Tryan, Helena, MT
Clay Tryan, Billings, MTJade Corkill, Fallon, NV
Andrew Ward, Edmond, OKBuddy Hawkins II, Colombus, KS

4: Saddle Bronc Riding

CowboyCity/StateHorse
Wyatt CasperMiami, TXE12 Going South SS
Lefty Marvel HolmanVisalia, CA20 Hickok SS
Cole ElshereFaith, SD12 Blew Apart SS
Jacob KammererPhillip, SD488 Ruffled Feathers WM
Dylan SchofieldPhillip, SD393 Pearl Harbor WM
Cash WilsonWall, SD27 Ned Pepper SS
Damian BrennanInjune, AU614 Witch Craft DK
Brody WellsPowell, WY68 Alley Cat DK
CoBurn BradshawBeaver, UT534 Kenny’s Girl DK
Layton GreenMillarville, AB231 Black Betty WM
Jake ClarkCrane, OR432 Eyes on You DK
Samuel KeltsMillarville, AB709 Cimarron Valley DK
Dawon DahmTomahawk, AB21 Cocomo DK
Byron GillilandTrempealeau, WI721 Pony Man SS
Jake BurwashNanton, AB6-0 Cancun Moon SS
Cable James WarehamWhiting KX943 Sandy Rocket WM
Chance BarrassYellowhead Count, AB755 Charlie Bird DK
Trey Leon ElshereQuinn, SDJ16 Buck Owens SS

5: Breakaway Roping (Cowgirls’ Event)

CowgirlCity/State
Kamira MillerNewell, SD
Lacey HewittWhitewood, SD
Brenda WhiteOelrichs, SD
TiAda GrayPortales, NM
Kayleen HeltonStephenville, TX
Jayme MarcrumSpringtown, TX
J J HamptonStephenville, TX
Laramie JohnsonShreveport, LA
Ashley GoforthAzle, TX
Jackie CrawfordStephenville, TX

6: Tie-Down Roping

CowboyCity/State
Cason KingsburyOrchard, CO
Tyler BoxleitnerLoveland, CO
Hudson WallaeGeorge West, TX
Tate TeagueRankin, TX
Sy FeltonDublin, TX
Wyatt ImusBrenham, TX
Marcos CostaIretama, BR
Cory SolomonPrairie View, TX
Anthony JordanHouston, TX
Monty LewisHereford, TX

7: Barrel Racing (Cowgirls’ Event)

CowgirlCity/State
Kristi SteffesVale, SD
Christy DavidsonOzona, TX
Jenna HumbleOshota, WY
Siggy ScheidHazen, ND
Jessica RoutierBuffalo, SD
Shausta BlodgettAmidon, ND
Hope RaleyGladstone, ND
Courtney PresthusDickinson, ND
Holly CostelloBuffalo, SD
Zoe BramanVictoria, TX
Jana PerryCut Bank, MT
Latricia MundorfThree Rivers, TX

8: Bull Riding

CowboyCity/StateBull
Jordan HansenAmisk, AB679 I’m Busted DK
Jared ParsonageMaple Creek, SK509 Kyno DK
Dalton WrightKeene, ND744 Sun Dog DK
Dustin JenkinsWilliston, ND1033 Short Nights DK
Dillon MicheelAshton, NE628D Unstoppable DK
JB MauneyStephenville, TXC4 Taco Cat DK
Ethan Cole JensenAstoria, SD69 Touch N Go DK
Wyatt Jon PerryBancroft, SD-22 Sam I AM DK
Dawson James PetrikLake Andes, SD3 Time in a Bottle DK
Dawson ReedyPhilip, SD162 The Right Stuff DK
Matt PalmerClaremore, OK15-5 Dr. Campbell DK
TJ SchmidtBelle Fourche, SD87D Surprise Package DK
Noah Kao FotiMakawoo, HIE86 Silver Fox DK
Chance SchottMcLaughlin, SD674D Lil Hott DK
Coleman EntzeGolden Valley, ND517 Space Force DK
Fulton RutlandStilwell, OK617 Scary Larry DK

Monday, July 4: Fireworks Night

On Fireworks Night, the gates will open at 5:00 p.m., with the main rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online or with increased prices at the door. The fireworks show will take place after the Rodeo.

1: Bareback Bronc Riding

CowboyCity/StateHorse
Tanner AusGranite Falls, MNH2 Right Angle SS
Ty BreuerMandan, ND107 Colorado Bulldog DB
Kyle BloomquistRaymond, MNC4 Crazy Crow DB
Tilden HooperCarthage, TXX07 Call Me Kindra WM
Kaycee FeildGenola, UT4 Hectic DK
Cole ReinerBuffalo, WY173 War Rock DK
Trenten MonteroWinnemucca, NV41 Pop A Top DB
Jacob RaineMount Pleasant, TN118 OLD Tubs Stevie Knicks WM
Ben KramerMax, ND001 Lucky Draw WM
Gauge McBrideKearney, NE42 Green Bay DK
Jayco RoperOktaha, OK163 Big Chill SS
Mark KrederCollinsville, OK27 Adams Pet DB
Will LoweAmarillo, TXL18 Shoot the Moon SS
Chad RutherfordHillsboro, TX987 Cactus Black SS
Nate S McFaddenElsmere, NE500 Feather Foote DB

2: Steer Wrestling

CowboyCity/State
Quentin WheelerBaker, MT
Ace BerryRapid City, SD
Wacey DorenkampBristol, CO
Colt HoneyLa Junta, CO
D.J JoosLa Junta, CO
Joe NelsonWatford City, ND
Riley WesthaverAlva, OK
Bridger AndersonCarrington, ND
Ryan RiviniusElgin, ND
Jayce DoanHazelton, ND

3: Team Roping

Header/City/StateHeeler/City/State
Zach Kilgus, Stephenville, TXJake Edwards, Fort Ann, NY
Jason Burson, Sealy, TXCorey Hendrick, Bedias, TX
Clay Ullery, Valleyview, ABMatt Zancenella, Aurora, SD
Jr. Dees, Aurora, SDLevi Lord, Sturgis, SD
Turner Harris, Killdeer, NDMatt Kasner, Cody, NE
Shay Dixon Carroll, Stephenville, TXEvan Arnold, Stephenville, TX
Joshua Torres, Ocala, FLJonathan Torres, Ocala, FL
Dawson Graham, Wainwright, ABDillon Graham, Wainwright, AB
Levi Simpson, Ponoka, ABRyan Motes, Weatherford, TX
Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, AZLanden Glenn, Mc Alester, OK

4: Saddle Bronc Riding

CowboyCity/StateHorse
Jesse KruseFromberg, MT764 Bartender DK
Chase BrooksDeer Lodge, MTT89 Bridal Shower DK
Kolby WanchukSherwood Park, AB242 OLS Tubs Get Smart WM
Sage NewmanMelstone, MT007 James Bond DB
Tanner ButnerDaniel, WY357 Pillow Talk SS
Logan James HayWildwood, AB36 California Kiki WM
Ben T AndersenRocky Mountain H, AB208 Cash Deal DK
Colt GordonComanche, OK-539 Dance Hall Dreamer SS
Brady HillOnida, SD508 Painted Habitat DK
Isaac DiazDesdemona, TX+2 Big Surprise WM
Shorty GarrettEagle Butte, SD014 Rip Cord DB
Taygen SchuelkeNewell, SD503 Arthur DK
Lane SchuelkeNewell, SDU72 Richie’s High DK
Tate ThyboBelle Fourche, SD447 Capone DB
Carter ElshereElm Springs, SD54 Hard Drive DB
Ty MankeRapid City, SDN68 Melstone Flash DB
Chuck SchmidtKeldron, SD040 Charlie’s Angel SS
Houston Garrett BrownMiles City, MT43 I’m A Winner WM

5: Breakaway Roping (Cowgirls’ Event)

CowboyCity/State
Hali WilliamsCamanche, TX
Kendal PiersonWardlow, AB
Mackayla MackChristmas, FL
Taylor MunsellAlva, OK
Samantha FultonMiller, SD
Whitney ThurmondIola, TX
Shalee KingKaysville, UT
Jordan Jo HollabaughCanyon, TX
Alex LoiselleParis, TX
Cheyanne GuilloryGainesville, TX

6: Tie-Down Roping

CowboyCity/State
Joe SchmidtBelfield, ND
Kase BacqueHuntsville, TX
Macon MurphyKeatchie, LA
J.T AdamsonCody, NE
Tyler MilliganPawhuska, OK
Hunter HerrinApache, OK
John PfaffNew Salem, ND
Chance OftedahlPemberton, MN
Michael OteroMillsap, TX
Ace SloneCuero, TX

7: Barrel Racing (Cowgirls’ Event)

CowgirlCity/State
Carlee OteroMilsap, TX
Mollie BassettVinita, OK
Allison PauleyHoney Creek, IA
Sami SchumacherBeresford, SD
Anna JorgensonWatford City, ND
Tracy NowlinNowata, OK
Michelle AlleyMadisonville, TX
Brandee WardellBuffalo, SD
Brittany Pozzi TonozziLampasas, TX
Andrea BusbyBrock, TX
Kristen ZancanellaAurora, SD
Hailey KinselCotulla, TX

8: Bull Riding

CowboyCity/StateBull
Elijah MoraWiggins, CO739 Nasty Wishes DK
Blaine BeatyDeer Creek, MN262 Yellow Feather DK
Coy ThorsonFergus Falls, MN346 Mr. Winston DK
Braden RichardsonJasper, TX127 Poker Chip DK
Ouncie AllenHouston, TX628 Drago DK
Levi Walter SchonebaumBurke, SD-609 Cold Shot DK
Jason Cole BoldLivingston, MT22 Night Hawk DK
Mason James MoodyLetcher, SD500 Punisher DK
Levi GrayDairy, OR169 Sky Harbor DK
Cole HillKlamath Falls, OR29 Off Campus DK
Wade BergChaffee, ND 51 Safety Meeting DK
Clayton SavageBanner, WY-51 Skeeter Peeter DK
Chris BechtholdBooker, TX792 Dagger DK
Clayton Joe AppellhansColby, KS511T Stretch DK
Gage GayMandaree, ND592 Not Today
Colton KellyRhome, TX55 Pookie Holler DK
Colten BeatySeymour, TX623 Born to Sin DK
Dylan RiceFlandreau, SD03 Backjack DK
Jake LockwoodVolborg, MT-628 Bubba G DK

For more information on the event schedule and admission, please visit the Mandan Rodeo’s official website.