MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Mandan Public Schools has named Callie Schnell as the new Director of Alternative Education for the district. Schnell will replace Carly Retterath, who will become Assistant Superintendent of Mandan Public Schools in July.

Callie Schnell

Schnell is finishing her 13th year with Mandan Public Schools as a counselor at Mandan High School. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychology and her Master of Science in School Counseling, both from the University of Mary. She also spent 10 years serving Mandan Middle School as a counselor.

Schnell will begin her new role in August. “All students can learn, but not in the same way. The alternative education opportunities that Mandan Public Schools have in place, help meet those diverse and unique student needs,” said Schnell.