MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Mandan city crews have started sweeping streets in the community, cleaning up sand and other road debris as winter melts away.

According to officials, crews are working the main routes in town right now. They ask that people, if possible, move their vehicles from city streets to allow the operators to efficiently sweep the curb and gutter areas.

The street sweeping schedule depends on weather conditions, potential equipment breakdowns and any other emergencies. If the sweeping process is stopped, crews will pick up where they left off once they can resume sweeping streets.

Updates on the schedule will be provided periodically at cityofmandan.com/streetsweeping. City officials ask the public to use caution around street sweepers on the roadway.