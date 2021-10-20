Mandan to build an improved and permanent rodeo arena

MANDAN, N.D. – The Mandan Park Board approved proceeding with major upgrades to the rodeo arena used by Mandan Horse & Saddle Club on the west side of Dacotah Centennial Park on Monday, October 11 at the Mandan Park Board meeting.

The Mandan Rodeo Days Committee is responsible for the cost of the new arena. Mandan Park District and the Mandan Rodeo Days Committee secured a $750,000 donation from Dale Pahlke, Dakota Community Bank & Trust, and a $1 million commitment from the City of Mandan Visitors Fund to directly benefit infrastructure improvements at Dacotah Centennial Park.

The improved facility will now be known as the Dale Pahlke Arena on the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds.

The Dale Pahlke Arena will feature a larger arena with improved drainage, new fencing and gates, a new announcer stand, an audiovisual system, a 4,000 seat grandstand, livestock pens, a contestant warm-up area, a future exhibit hall, and a maintenance/storage shed.

Dacotah Centennial Park updates will include accommodating ADA upgrades to bleachers and LED lighting throughout the facility.