Mandan Traffic Signals Officially Coming Down

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANDAN – There’s new information today regarding the future of a traffic signal at a well known intersection in Mandan.

The DOT says the 90 day test period for the removal of the traffic signal at the intersection of Main Street and 10th Avenue West has concluded.

The results — The DOT says current traffic volumes still do not support a traffic signal at the intersection — so it will be removed.

Mandan city officials had been pushing for the light to remain — citing a possible increase in accidents and speeding, especially around peak travel times.

In August, the DOT turned off the lights and covered them up in order to see what effects the removal of the light would have.

KX News spoke with Mandan city officials to get their reaction to the DOT’s decision.

“We’ll proceed as expecting them to be removed as part of the project, if any data comes in, in the next month, three months, you know, 5, 6 months before they actually are removed next year that suggests they should stay, of course we’re going to hold that up and have a discussion about that,” said Mandan Engineer Justin Froseth.

The signal at the intersection of Main Street and 1st Avenue Northwest will also be removed due to low traffic volumes.

The lights will come down as part of a larger Main Street improvement project sometime next year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Linton HMB Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Volleyball"

Mandan Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Volleyball"

Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"

Grain Elevators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grain Elevators"

Capitol Upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capitol Upgrades"

Mandan Traffic Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Traffic Lights"

Blooming Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blooming Fall"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vape Wear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vape Wear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/16"

A Sweltering Start To The Workweek

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Sweltering Start To The Workweek"

Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar Update"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Top Plays of the Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays of the Week"

Peanut Allergy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peanut Allergy"

Secret Service Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Secret Service Dogs"

Emergency Preparedness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Preparedness"

Clean Water Rules

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clean Water Rules"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss