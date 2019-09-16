Mandan Traffic Signals Officially Coming Down

MANDAN – There’s new information today regarding the future of a traffic signal at a well known intersection in Mandan.

The DOT says the 90 day test period for the removal of the traffic signal at the intersection of Main Street and 10th Avenue West has concluded.

The results — The DOT says current traffic volumes still do not support a traffic signal at the intersection — so it will be removed.

Mandan city officials had been pushing for the light to remain — citing a possible increase in accidents and speeding, especially around peak travel times.

In August, the DOT turned off the lights and covered them up in order to see what effects the removal of the light would have.

KX News spoke with Mandan city officials to get their reaction to the DOT’s decision.

“We’ll proceed as expecting them to be removed as part of the project, if any data comes in, in the next month, three months, you know, 5, 6 months before they actually are removed next year that suggests they should stay, of course we’re going to hold that up and have a discussion about that,” said Mandan Engineer Justin Froseth.

The signal at the intersection of Main Street and 1st Avenue Northwest will also be removed due to low traffic volumes.

The lights will come down as part of a larger Main Street improvement project sometime next year.