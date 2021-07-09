Mandan woman dead and 2 injured in a two-car crash, driver charged

One woman is dead and two were seriously injured following a two-car crash in Mandan.

At around 5:15 Thursday night, a 16-year-old male from Mandan was driving a GMC pickup west on Memorial Highway near the intersection of 3rd Street Southeast Mandan.

According to highway patrol, a 23-year-old Mandan man was driving a Ford Windstar with three passengers heading north on 3rd Street through the intersection of Memorial Highway.

The GMC struck the right side of the Ford. The 23-year-old Mandan man who was driving the Ford fled from the scene, but was later apprehended.

The three passengers in the Ford were transported to the hospital for serious injuries. One of the passengers, a 42-year-old Mandan woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 23-year-old Mandan man was charged with leaving the scene of a crash, aggravated reckless driving, and driving under suspension.

The crash is still under investigation.