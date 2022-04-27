Community clean-up days in Mandan and Williston, set for April 30 in both communities, have been canceled due to an expected miserable weather weekend.

“The decision is based on volunteer input with a weather forecast for a very rainy, cold and windy day on top of already wet and snowy ditches,” says Mandan City Administrator Jim Neubauer. “Current and forecasted conditions do not bode well for litter clean-up or the safety and health of volunteers.”

City officials note Mandan’s annual Litter Clean-Up Day usually involves nearly 200 people, which makes rescheduling the one-day event difficult. So, the city is proposing an alternative: Volunteers who had signed on to the original clean-up day, and any other interested groups and individuals, are asked to pick up litter along various routes during the month of May.

Mandan and the Keep North Dakota Clean group will provide supplies, route guidance, t-shirts and the opportunity to be eligible for prize drawings. To sign up for a route, you are asked to contact Communications and Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt at 701-667-3478 or kari.schmidt@cityofmandan.com to make arrangements.

You can find information about available routes at cityofmandan.com/littercleanupday.

Meanwhile, Williston officials say the weekend forecast, coupled with already existing muddy and waterlogged conditions throughout the community, make holding their clean-up event impossible. They note, in some cases, conditions might pose a safety risk to volunteers.

Instead, Williston officials propose spreading out the clean-up activities from May 1 to May 14. There are 40 zones designated for clean-up in the city. Individuals and groups that would like to tackle a zone can stop by Williston Public Works at 1121 Fifth Street East during business hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday) to collect supplies. Volunteers will receive a free Clean Williston t-shirt, safety vests, gloves, and garbage bags.

While picking up trash, volunteers are encouraged to take pictures and post on social media using #CleanWilliston and tagging the City of Williston.

After completing their zones, volunteers should call Public Works at 701-577-6368 to let them know about a garbage pick up. Garbage bags can be left on the side of the road, as well as safety vests, gloves, and any unused bags.

For those interested in cleaning up Williston, you view a map of the zones at bit.ly/CleanWilliston.