The Bismarck Assessing Division will soon mail notices to many Bismarck property owners that their property valuations have increased, meaning they will see higher tax bills.

The real estate valuation is used to calculate the property taxes the owners will pay in 2022.

The notices are going to owners of property where the real estate valuation is being raised $3,000 and is going up 10 percent or more compared to the previous year’s valuation.

City officials say the median sale price of a residential property in 2021 was $309,950, up from the $264,900 price the year before.

Bismarck officials say other reasons for increased property valuations can include new or additional structures added to the property in the past year, or the expiration of certain property exemptions for new homes or businesses.

The State Board of Equalization requires all properties in the state to be valued within 10 percent of prevailing market values.

Bismarck officials encourage property owners receiving notices of increase to review the information and contact the assessing division prior to April 6 with questions or to initiate a review of the property valuation by calling 701-355-1630.

Owners may appeal the valuation increase to the Bismarck Board of Equalization on April 6 at 5:15 p.m. at Bismarck Public Works, 601 South 26th Street, in the large conference room.

For more information about assessing procedures, you can visit the property assessment information page at the city of Bismarck’s website. To request a reassessment of a property or a walk-through, you should call 701-355-1630.