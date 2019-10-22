Many Farmers Searching For Flood Answers

Jamestown – With well over a foot of rain falling over portions of Stutsman County over the past month coupled with that Blizzard earlier this month, all that runoff is overwhelming the counties cropland and it’s infrastructure, now they’re turning to the state and federal governments for help.

“Farmers can’t even get to their fields and if they can get to their fields they can’t get the grain to town,” said Kevin Knodel, Assistant Manager Country Grain Co-Op.

Over 300 people packed inside a room at the Jamestown Civic Center Monday afternoon in the hopes of learning one thing, how on earth they’re going to be able to harvest their crops this year.

“These beans have already been flat once, they’ve came up some, after the snow, but yeah it’s tough,” said Clevelena dFarmer Denny Ova.

Stutsman County has been especially hard hit this year with over 10 inches of rain falling in September and then all out blizzard hitting earlier this month.

All that water has farmland, roads, creeks and everything else inundated.

And it’s not just farmers feeling an impact, KX News spoke with the mayor of Dazey who told us they may be forced to turn off the town’s water supply at a moment’s notice because the lifting station can’t handle all this runoff.

Denny Ova has nearly 4-thousand acres of corn and soybeans in Cleveland just sitting there, many underwater.

If we can get em, the way they are, you know if it freezes and stuff, we can probably be alright, it’s hard to tell, what a guys gonna lose, hopefully I don’t lose much, but we will, it’s gonna cost us a lot of dollars to get them out now,” said Ova

He tells KX News with the corn submerged, ducks will now swim up and eat the corn further hurting his profits, he adds he can’t even get to his bales of hay because his machinery just sinks into the ground.

And if farmers can’t harvest, they can’t deliver their grain to the elevators, like one run by Country Grain Cooperative.

“Without the farmers, we’re nothing, I mean, it’s huge, I mean, devastating, I don’t know how to tell you, It almost makes you sick thinking about it,” said Knodel.

And if farmers are lucky enough to be able to harvest, another challenge is transporting those good on roads either submerged or so water-logged they run the risk of getting stuck in the mud.

Jerry Bergquist is the emergency manager in Stutsman County and tells KX News they still looking for answers.

“Because it’s so late in the season, evaporations is almost non existant now, I’m telling you there’s not a whole lot of solutions right now, we’re learning as we’re going, and we need everybody to be patient and we need everyone to bring their brains to meetings and we might be able to find a solution but thy’re not easy to find right now,” said Berquist

He adds they’re not sure what to expect because many of the county’s roads that are submerged or will be submerged have never been under water before.

State officials also preached significant damage to infrastructure will occur from the freezing and thawing of all this water

Many farmers KX news spoke with off camera told me by this time of the year, they should be through harvesting and actually spreading fertilizer for next years crops so all this water will certainly have a ripple effect for months to come.