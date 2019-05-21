Marijuana Legalization Group Withdraws Petition

In continuing coverage, the chairperson for the sponsoring committee to legalize all forms of the plant genus cannabis says their group has withdrawn their initial petition.

John C. Bailey of Courtenay, N.D. says it was a group decision to withdraw the petition in order to redo some of the language.

He also said once they do that, they will resubmit their petition in the next week or 10 days.

The Secretary of State’s office also confirms that the sponsoring committee withdrew their petition by email earlier this morning.

