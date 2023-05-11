Mark Lardy

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Public Schools has hired Mark Lardy as an assistant principal for Bismarck High School.

Lardy began his educational career in Oakes as a math teacher and head wrestling coach. He joined Bismarck Public Schools in 2002, teaching math, coaching, and serving as activities director at Wachter Middle School.

Lardy has worked at Bismarck High School for the past 10 years, first as a math teacher, and most recently as Dean of Students. He has been the co-head wrestling coach at BHS since 2017.

Lardy will step into his new role at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.