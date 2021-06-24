Marketplace Foods in Minot hoping to raise $10K to help send a child to Wounded Warriors camp

People are banding together to help a child that’s lost a limb get the opportunity to get out on the baseball diamond.

Now until July 4, at any of the four Marketplace Foods locations in Minot, people are encouraged to donate.

The hope is to raise $10,000, which will help send an 8-12-year-old North Dakota kid and their parent to the Wounded Warriors week-long softball camp in Wisconsin, this August.

The camp is an opportunity for kids all across the country, who lost a limb, the chance to learn and play softball as well as build life-long relationships.

“All these dollars they add up. It’s such a big part of our community just to collect the money and give it to such a great cause to me personally and my staff and my team,” Marketplace Foods Liquor Director Jami Derheim said.

Derheim says today kicked off donations and they’ve already raised over $7,000.