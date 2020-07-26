“Mask-erade” prom goes on amid pandemic

Hailey Quam and her friends weren’t going to miss the chance to go to the prom, again.

“We didn’t get a dance in Wilton so we thought a bunch of us girls would come out here and come to this dance,” Wilton said.

When schools nationwide canceled the dance, local businesses teamed up to make it happen.

“Hot 97.5 is here to help put on the prom for the kids because coronavirus,” Kori Bowen said.

Hot 97.5, Studio208 and other local businesses sponsored the “Midsummer Mask-erade” at Sixteen03 Main Events at a time when the CDC is discouraging social gatherings.

Although attendees had to sign a waiver to show up, it didn’t stop Quam.

“Yeah you might catch it but it’s not that big of a threat to younger kids as it is to the older kids,” Quam said.

Event organizer Ryanne Pappa says people need to have a choice.

“I think we need to offer choices, and they have the choice to come,” Pappa said. “If they don’t feel safe or they feel like they might’ve been exposed, they shouldn’t come. Just to think with common sense of what’s best for you.”

Pappa said masks were recommended but not required, and there was hand sanitizer throughout the venue.

Landyn Miller says he was skeptical at first, but glad to see the event was happening.

“It shows that our community actually cares about the kids here. They understand that high school is something that you only do once and you have very few proms in your life,” Miller said. “That they were willing to do this for a bunch of high school kids is actually pretty cool.”

Ashton Biesterfeld from Oaks High School had other reasons for attending.

“One of my mom’s friends, her daughter was wanting somebody to go with and I was like ‘Yeah might as well, got nothing better to do with all this stuff going on.'”

Pappa said about 200 people bought tickets to the event, which is not associated with any of the local school districts.