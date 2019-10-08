Mattel announces new career doll: Judge Barbie

The Barbie Career of the Year 2019 is Judge Barbie, featuring a black robe, lacy collar, gavel and block, which the company announced on Twitter.

“The verdict is in! With over 200 careers since 1959, this year Barbie takes the stand as a Judge! The Barbie Judge Doll encourages girls to learn more about making decisions to change the world for the better,” the post said.

“Barbie Judge dolls inspire girls to imagine everything they can become — like protecting the rights of others and ruling on legal cases!

She wears an authentic career outfit with black robe and comes with a gavel and block to play out all kinds of stories. Kids will love being the judge, and there are so many stories to ‘hear’ and tell as they explore a career in the courtroom and create their own justice with Barbie® Judge dolls,” according to Mattel.

The doll is available at Walmart, Target and Amazon for $12.99.

Click the link below to view the new Judge Barbies:

https://barbie.mattel.com/shop/en-us/ba/career-dolls?icid=home_body-2_module_dream-coty_p2#facet:&productBeginIndex:0&orderBy:&pageView:grid&minPrice:&maxPrice:&pageSize:&contentPageSize:&

