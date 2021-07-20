May Oil Production Numbers Low

(KX NEWS)— The latest oil production numbers are now in. Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms reported Tuesday that oil production for North Dakota in May was “flat as a pancake,” at just 0.4%.



Helms found that number surprising since recent road restrictions had mostly been lifted, hoping travel would necessitate more supply for the demand. Helms also said a very concerning problem he’s seeing is with a smaller amount of fracking crews. This week, Helms said there are only eight frack crews in the field. At these prices, there would normally be 20 to 25.



“What’s been reported to us is that most of these folks went to Texas where activity was still higher, significantly higher than it was here where they didn’t have Winter and where there were jobs in their industry,” Lynn Helms, Director of the Department of Mineral Resources, said. “They are slow [at] if at all, they are going to come back.”



Helms said he hopes with incentives like higher pay and housing, that will bring some workers back to North Dakota, which will then help with more production.