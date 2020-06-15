Mayor Bakken wants fireworks allowed in Bismarck

The fourth of July is coming up in a couple weeks and over that weekend you might hear the occasional boom in your neighborhood, but not in the Capitol City.

There is a long standing ordinance preventing the sale, possession and discharge of fireworks within Bismarck city limits. Surrounding towns like Mandan and Lincoln have different views on the matter and allow fireworks within their limits. And instead of being the odd one out, Mayor Steve Bakken would like to see things changed here.

“Theres nothing more American than baseball, apple pie and fireworks, so why not? One of the other commissioners at the last meeting kept asking why? Why not? I don’t think there’s a within moderation,” said Bakken.

Right now the Bismarck city commission is looking for more information before voting on the matter of fireworks but a decision more than likely will not be made before this fourth of July weekend. Bakken also said if the commission does not approve fireworks, it may get added to the ballot this fall.