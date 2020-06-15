Mayor Bakken wants fireworks allowed in Bismarck

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

The fourth of July is coming up in a couple weeks and over that weekend you might hear the occasional boom in your neighborhood, but not in the Capitol City.

There is a long standing ordinance preventing the sale, possession and discharge of fireworks within Bismarck city limits. Surrounding towns like Mandan and Lincoln have different views on the matter and allow fireworks within their limits. And instead of being the odd one out, Mayor Steve Bakken would like to see things changed here.

“Theres nothing more American than baseball, apple pie and fireworks, so why not? One of the other commissioners at the last meeting kept asking why? Why not? I don’t think there’s a within moderation,” said Bakken.

Right now the Bismarck city commission is looking for more information before voting on the matter of fireworks but a decision more than likely will not be made before this fourth of July weekend. Bakken also said if the commission does not approve fireworks, it may get added to the ballot this fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Back in Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back in Business"

Court Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Ruling"

Williston Radar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Radar"

Quit Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quit Week"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15"

Monday's forecast: a break from the storms and wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: a break from the storms and wind"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/15"

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Plays of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plays of the week"

Robert One Minute 6-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-14"

Cody Holte Memorial Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cody Holte Memorial Walk"

Sports City closes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports City closes"

Truck crashes into Bismarck business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck crashes into Bismarck business"

COVID-19 Update 6-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update 6-14"

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"

Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament"

Minot invitational early highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot invitational early highlights"

Atlanta Police Chief Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Atlanta Police Chief Resigns"

Robert One Minute 6-13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-13"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge