McLean County Sheriff’s Department speaks about diversity in law enforcement

Law enforcement has been under scrutiny across the country after the death of George Floyd, and much of that scrutiny deals with race. We’ve told several stories about the nationwide issue, now we’re taking a look at just how diverse our local agencies are.

“It’s on the side of our patrol cars, our family protecting yours. That’s how we operate our department. One big family,” said Sheriff J.R. Kerzmann.

Sheriff J.R. Kerzmann says they are in a unique position in McLean County. Not only does the community love the deputies, but the deputies love the community as well.

He added, “The only thing that separates us from the public is the uniform. When these guys aren’t in uniform, they have the same issues at times, whether it is a financial thing or this or that.”

Another part of reaching out to the community..diversity. Over the past 5 years, the McLean County Sheriff’s Department has introduced deputies with different backgrounds to the residents. Kerzmann says the officers weren’t hired because of their ethnicity, but because of their work ethic.

One of the longest-serving officers says he’s seen things change over the years, and for the better.

“I think they received it very well. They realize McLean County has changed also with more minorities coming in because of the Bakken and other situations. And I think they feel more comfortable,” said Gordy Malaterre.

The latest population data for McLean County shows more than 10 percent self-identified as non-white. Right now, 13 of the sheriff’s department’s 43 employees are from a diverse ethnic background. That’s 30 percent.

But even with such great numbers, the negative images many people are seeing across the country are tarnishing the perception of law enforcement.

“It’s a little frustrating only because I know the effort that I myself make and the others in this department make in our community,” said Alex Torrez.

Ray Copeland added, “It can be almost painstaking to hear all cops are bad when the reality is that, one bad apple doesn’t make the whole department bad.”

Moving forward the deputies say they want to continue to strengthen that relationship with the people in the county. Letting them know that they are truly there to protect and serve.

Malaterre added, “When we go to a store, instead of saying Sgt. Malaterre, they will say hey Gordy or JD, how is it going. I always tell the younger guys to give it a couple more years and they will be calling you by your first name.”

It may be a small right of passage, but it’s a sign of unity between those in badges and the rest of the community.

Sheriff Kermann says they are working on new initiatives to continue to have a great rapport with McLean County residents.