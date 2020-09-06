Measure 2 called into question

With controversial Measure 3 off the November ballot by court mandate, one North Dakota group is urging voters to pay attention to Measure 2.

Protect ND is a coalition opposed to the measure, which was put on the ballot by the 2019 legislature. After voters initiate and approve a constitutional change, Measure 2 would allow the legislature to veto it, then send it back to voters to override.

The North Dakota Watchdog Network says it diverts the will of the people, but proponents say it would limit the influence of out-of-state interests.

“By giving itself the ability to veto the will of the people after the people have voted yes on a constitutional measure, the legislature is saying that it knows better than the voters themselves,” North Dakota Watchdog Network Managing Director Dustin Gawrylow said.

Protect ND is hosting a press conference in the great hall of the Capitol 12:30 Wednesday.