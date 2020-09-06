Measure 2 called into question

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With controversial Measure 3 off the November ballot by court mandate, one North Dakota group is urging voters to pay attention to Measure 2.

Protect ND is a coalition opposed to the measure, which was put on the ballot by the 2019 legislature. After voters initiate and approve a constitutional change, Measure 2 would allow the legislature to veto it, then send it back to voters to override.

The North Dakota Watchdog Network says it diverts the will of the people, but proponents say it would limit the influence of out-of-state interests.

“By giving itself the ability to veto the will of the people after the people have voted yes on a constitutional measure, the legislature is saying that it knows better than the voters themselves,” North Dakota Watchdog Network Managing Director Dustin Gawrylow said.

Protect ND is hosting a press conference in the great hall of the Capitol 12:30 Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

"Good trouble" protest

TGU Titans

Robert One Minute 9-5-20

Dickinson State Football

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 9-5-20

Protest at the Capitol

Runners ready for race day

COVID-19 case watch 9-5-2020

Minot early morning shooting

Friday Night Football Frenzy Part one

Friday Night Football Frenzy Part Two

Dentist Exec. Order

Cosmetology School

Money Raised

Businesses at Yellow

Friday, September 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Osadchuck Vote Not Approved

Avoiding a Scam

New Murals

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/4

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss