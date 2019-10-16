Medina Ambulance Service in danger of disbanding

There’s an emergency situation, and it involves our emergency services.
We’re putting your health first by shedding light on a growing problem.

Ambulance services are having to disband.

Medina Ambulance, for example, is facing a tough decision because there just aren’t enough people.

Five of the volunteers are at retirement age, leaving a significant hardship for the remaining responders.
The service area covers about 700 square miles, which includes a big stretch of I-94.

Medina Ambulance Medical Director Doctor Steve Inglish says losing the service would be detrimental not only to the community but to anybody who drives the interstate.

He’s issuing a public plea for help.

“Medina Ambulance service is looking for people to volunteer,” says Inglish. “You don’t need to be from Medina, it can be from any of the surrounding areas — if you’re willing to drive and be a part of the service, we would love that.”

There’s no word of when the Medina Ambulance Service will make a decision to disband.

But, it is hoping that raising public awareness will eliminate the need to consider the issue altogether.

Doctor Inglish says if Medina Ambulance is gone, the next closest ambulance services are in Jamestown and Steele.

But that would add a huge response time in an emergency.

