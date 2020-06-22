Medora brings in new attractions for 2020

The Medora Musical brings something new to the table every year… but it’s not the only NEW thing you’ll see in Medora this summer.

The Medora Foundation recently opened a new mini golf course called the “New Little Bully Pulpit.” This is twice the size of the original course and the views take you right into the badlands. The initial idea was to see what more they could do for families in the community.

The foundation asked around and found this was one of activities people wanted them to expand on. Each hole has a historical theme.

Medora Foundation Marketing & Communications Director Justin Fisk says, “We try to combine a little bit of history, a little bit of entertainment, a little bit of education with everything we do. And this is another good reason to spend an extra day and come out more and spend a little more time with your family because it makes everyone a little bit closer. Getting out of dodge and if they can play a little mini golf and share a little history that’s a win for everybody.”

Construction for the mini golf course started in 2019 and opened this past weekend. Other new attractions, like a zip line, a lazy river, and hiking trails are planned down the line.

