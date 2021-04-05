Medora fire 100% contained

News

As of 1:15 p.m. MDT, Monday afternoon, firefighters are reporting 100% containment of the grass fire near Medora that began Thursday, April 1, and has burned an estimated 2,276 acres.

The area affected by the wildfire remains closed at this time for public health and safety.

This includes the Buffalo Gap Trail from I-94 southeast to its intersection with the Maah Daah Hey Trail, and the Maah Daah Hey Trail from the National Park Boundary south to Sully Creek State Park.

Crews will continue to monitor the area to ensure hotspots do not reignite.

