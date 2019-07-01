Medora Offers First Ever Free Events for Kids.

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation along with the Medora WISH Endowment is in the middle of it’s first ever Kids FREE Week in Medora.

Running from June 28 to July 4th, Kids age 17 and under get in absolutely FREE to attractions you see on your screen! The Medora WISH Endowment was created to help try to find ways to keep costs low for families to attend Medora activities. And the Free Week is one way of doing just that — and that’s one reason this week includes July 1, the anniversary night of the Medora Musical!

So grab your kids and make your way to Medora for music and fun in the Badlands.