Medora Officials: Beware of Overpriced Tickets

For the first time Medora officials are aware of, tickets for the Medora Musical are being scalped.

Justin Fisk of Medora says third-party ticket sellers have been buying tickets and re-selling them online, at prices well above their normal levels.

Fisk says he knows Medora founder Harold Schafer and his wife Sheila would have been unhappy to see patrons being overcharged for tickets.

And so Medora Musical staff members have come up with a way to compensate people who’ve paid too much.

(Justin Fisk, Medora Foundation) “If they bought tickets for higher than we sell them, we’re going to give them a free ticket to come back and see us again, and then ask for their help. Give us some information on their transaction so we can address the situation and block those third-party sellers some.”

Fisk says the only legitimate way to buy tickets for the musical is at Medora.com, by phone at 1-800-MEDORA-1, or in the town of Medora.

And he says the most expensive ticket is about $65 – well under the $150 some people have paid through third-party vendors.