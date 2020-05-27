Meet the candidates for Bismarck City Commission

In just under two weeks, we will see who will be joining the Bismarck City Commission for the next four years. Two seats are up for grabs.

Steve Marquardt is the incumbent. He’s been on the commission since 2014.

“The biggest thing is to maintain our ability as a city. I think my years of experience have shown and my leadership style has shown that leadership ability so to continue with that as well as providing excellent service to the citizens of Bismarck,” said Marquardt.

Burleigh County tax appraiser Mark Splonskowski is running for his first term on the commission.

“Well, I think we can do a little better. What I want to do is I want to take a look at the spending habits of the city, we’re pretty doggone deep in debt and I think we can make some improvements in that area. I know the city commission has been working on getting rid of special assessment and you know I’m going to be another voice for getting rid of that,” said Splonskowski.

Mike Connelly’s on the ballot as well. His day job is a nursing assistant.

“I’m running because people deserve somebody that’s willing to lay it on the line for them each and every time in every facet that our local government makes decisions on. Because it does trickle down on to them, as the taxpayers we end up paying for everything that goes on. Some of them are amazing, some of them we need to work on a little bit,” said Connelly.

Brandi Jude is running for the first time as well. She’s a veteran, and the founder of the non-profit, Invisible Innocence.

“I’m running for Bismarck City Commission because I want to bring a new voice and a new perspective to the Bismarck City Commission. I love this city, I’ve grown up here, I’ve made a lot of memories with my friends and family and as a mother now I actually get to make those similar memories here and I want to continue supporting the growth and now regrowth of Bismarck to continue making it a liveable community for everyone who’s here,” said Jude.

Mail in ballots need to be post marked by June 8, or in a County drop box, by 4 p.m. on June 9.