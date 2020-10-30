Meet the candidates for District 32 House

Four candidates are running to fill two spots open in the District 32 House election.

Republican incumbents Lisa Meier and Pat Heinert are running against Democratic-NPL candidates Krisanna Holkup Peterson and Carl Young.

“I just really want to continue to make a positive difference in the peoples’ lives that I represent,” Meier said.

“I’m the most qualified candidate that’s running in our district right now,” Heinert said.

“I’m a regular person just wanting to make a difference in our state,” Holkup Peterson said.

“I like to help other people, show and share compassion with others,” Young said.

Lisa Meier has represented the district for 20 years and currently works in furniture sales. She says her experience serving on several different committees has allowed her to build relationships needed to accomplish her goals, including funding education and helping troubled youth.

“I think experience will really be helpful these next four years given the situation that we’re in currently,” Meier said.

Her running mate, Pat Heinert was elected in 2016 and has 39 years experience in law enforcement. Heinert says he supports policies that help the energy industry, and after serving on the education committee, he’s passionate about ensuring schools have 100 percent on-time funding.

“That’s important to school districts, especially growing school districts like Bismarck is because it gives them the money they’re supposed to have upfront,” Heinert said.

Challenger Krisanna Holkup Peterson is a paraprofessional for special needs students. She says advocacy for children with special needs is a priority, and she also wants to see the legacy fund used.

“I’m willing to look at that and work with that and try to find ways we can use that money toward the people because they say that’s a rainy day fund, and here’s our rainy day,” Holkup Peterson said.

Her running mate Carl Young has been a mental health advocate for 12 years who says behavioral health will be a priority if elected. He says he’s spoken at the legislature for the past five sessions but decided to run when he didn’t think they were accomplishing much. Young also says he’d be able to voice concerns of those not always represented well.

“My wife and I live in a double wide mobile home, and there are literally thousands of people living in mobile homes right now in South Bismarck. I think a lot of them from my conversations over the last eight months feel like they’re not being heard and I want to change that,” Young said.

The North Dakota House chamber has 94 representatives with 16 open seats this election.