Meet the candidates for District 32 Senate

Democratic-NPL candidate Amelia Doll is challenging Senator Dick Dever for a District 32 Senate seat.

Running on the Republican side is incumbent Senator Dick Dever. He’s served on numerous committees within the legislature, including human services, appropriations and the budget section committee.

He says the relationships he’s developed over the years make it easier for him to pursue policy, especially in the area of behavioral health, which he wants to make a priority if elected.

“Last session we did more in the area of behavioral health than we ever have, I want to continue those kinds of things. I’ve had the opportunity to be involved with children with special needs, I’m also involved as a veteran with veterans issues. All of those things come together with continuing my desire to serve,” Dever said.

Challenging Dever is newcomer Amelia Doll, who is running on the Dem-NPL ticket. Doll is a working mom of two boys who says securing a good future for her kids is a big reason she’s running.

She says the pandemic has highlighted the importance of funding education, and that would be a priority for her if elected. Doll also said she opposes Measure 2, which her opponent helped sponsor. It would give lawmakers the ability to veto constitutional initiated measures.

“North Dakota is made up of 49 percent females yet there’s only 11 percent females up at the Capitol. The average age of North Dakota is 34 and the average age of the legislature is 59. We need a fresh voice in the Capitol, we need some new ideas. I hear from voters what we have isn’t working. There’s some good things coming out of the legislature, but it could be better.”

Dever has served in the Senate since 2001, and Doll currently works at Doosan Bobcat in the publications department.