Meet the candidates for District 32 Senate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic-NPL candidate Amelia Doll is challenging Senator Dick Dever for a District 32 Senate seat.

Running on the Republican side is incumbent Senator Dick Dever. He’s served on numerous committees within the legislature, including human services, appropriations and the budget section committee.

He says the relationships he’s developed over the years make it easier for him to pursue policy, especially in the area of behavioral health, which he wants to make a priority if elected.

“Last session we did more in the area of behavioral health than we ever have, I want to continue those kinds of things. I’ve had the opportunity to be involved with children with special needs, I’m also involved as a veteran with veterans issues. All of those things come together with continuing my desire to serve,” Dever said.

Challenging Dever is newcomer Amelia Doll, who is running on the Dem-NPL ticket. Doll is a working mom of two boys who says securing a good future for her kids is a big reason she’s running.

She says the pandemic has highlighted the importance of funding education, and that would be a priority for her if elected. Doll also said she opposes Measure 2, which her opponent helped sponsor. It would give lawmakers the ability to veto constitutional initiated measures.

“North Dakota is made up of 49 percent females yet there’s only 11 percent females up at the Capitol. The average age of North Dakota is 34 and the average age of the legislature is 59. We need a fresh voice in the Capitol, we need some new ideas. I hear from voters what we have isn’t working. There’s some good things coming out of the legislature, but it could be better.”

Dever has served in the Senate since 2001, and Doll currently works at Doosan Bobcat in the publications department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday, October 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/30

Your complete weekend forecast

National Day Calendar: Candy Corn Day

WDA Girl's Swimming

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Alexander Trunk or Treat

BisMan Transit Face Coverings

Record Number of Ballots

10-29 Gov. Presser

YLEH: Political Mailers

New Park for Bismarck

YLEH: Superintendent Race

Thursday, October 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/29

Minot YMCA

Trick-or-Treating

Click2Go

Cost of COVID Treatment

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss