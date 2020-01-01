Meet Thielen, Sanford’s first baby of 2020

New year, new baby!

Say Hello to baby Thielen, born just this morning. Thielen Narum was born at 12:20 AM, on 2020 at Sanford Health. A date and time the family says will make it easy for them to always remember.

He came in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces. This will be the Narum’s third child and they say they weren’t even expecting him to be born on New Year’s at all.

If the name Thielen sounds familiar to any of you Vikings fans, that’s exactly where it came from.

Jenalee Narum says, “So on the way there he was asking ‘Should we name it Thielen?’ and I was like I don’t know. Then I said if Thielen was to score the first touchdown at the game then I guess we will name him Thielen. And so we were at the game and within the first 3 minutes of the game…”

“Yes it was the first possession of the game and he scored and right away she started laughing and I jumped up and yelled it’s baby Thielen,” says Chris Narum.

The Narum’s tell KX they are thankful for their healthy baby boy and plan on some family movie time once they get back home.

