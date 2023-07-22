BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — KX has welcomed back Adrienne Oglesby after an extended leave, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by introducing viewers to the reformed Weekend News team. Here’s a little bit of information about the team in front of — and behind — the camera on Saturdays and Sundays.

Weekend Anchor– Adrienne Oglesby

As the lead anchor, Adrienne produces, reports, and hosts the weekend news broadcasts. Although she recently took a leave of absence, she has returned to the newsroom to continue her work with the station, and is glad to be working with both the older and newer members of the Saturday and Sunday team.

Favorite Story: Any political or investigative pieces.

Favorite Food: Pasta, of any sort. “I also love spicy foods!”

Favorite Song: ‘Gin and Juice’, by Snoop Dogg.

Weekend Weather– Carolyn Gurske

Carolyn reports on the weather during our weekend broadcasts, hosts Facebook live explanations of the weather, and aids in severe weather preparation. In the future, you can expect to see Carolyn out and about more on stories and assignments.

Favorite Story: Nothing yet!

Favorite Food: Tacos

Favorite Song: ‘Unsteady,’ by X Ambassadors. “My current favorite song, though, is ‘Hurt No More’ by Chase Wright — I bop to that all the time.”

Weekend Sports–Ryan Blank

Ryan is both the weekend team’s sports reporter and anchor, who focuses on bringing you the latest highlights from all sorts of ND athletics. In addition to speaking on the weekend program, he also films highlights, interviews people, and creates video packages.

Favorite Story: Covering the USA Patriots v.s State Penitentary Residents at the beginning of McQuades Tournament Weekend.

Favorite Food: Hamburgers

Favorite Song: ‘Where the Wild Things Are,’ by Luke Combs.

Weekend Digital– Brendan Rodenberg

Brendan serves as the main digital content producer on weekends. This involves overseeing KX’s Bismarck and Mandan Facebook Pages, posting articles/studies, and editing reporter work. In addition, he is the writer of multiple weekend features — including the BRB event showcase, Gaming pieces, the Green Room interview series, and the One-Day ND Destinations travel column.

Favorite Story: Ghost Towns: The Past, Present, and Future of Arena.

Favorite Food: Three-Way Cincinnati Chili (spaghetti, chili, and cheese). “Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.”

Favorite Song: ‘Feathery Wings,’ by Aurelio Voltaire. “Heart-breakingly beautiful.”

Weekend Director — Nick Uhlich

Nick directs the news broacast on weekends. This comes with a large variety of responsibilities — including directing shows and talent, correcting mistakes,and helping the news team time their stories and commercial breaks.

Favorite Food: Sushi, Pizza, and Chinese Takeout.

Favorite Song: ‘Dire Wolf’ by the Grateful Dead, or ‘Trench’ by Gridiron.

Weekend Production Assistant — Lauren Senescall

Lauren assists with all aspects of the evening show — including helping with audio production, editing videos, and monitoring the news broadcast.

Favorite Food: Sesame Chicken, and Asian Foods in general.

Favorite Song: ‘Icarus V,’ by Madeon.

Weekend Production Team — Andrew Cramih

Andrew uses CGs, Graphics, and images in order to help properly display the news in a visual format.

Favorite Food: Steak.

Favorite Song: ‘Roundabout’, by YES.

If you’d like to learn more about any member of our team (not just the weekend staff), you can do so by visiting this page on KX’s website. In the meantime, if you’ve got a question for any of our weekend group, feel free to send KX a message on Facebook!