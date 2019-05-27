Live Now
Memorial Day Ceremony at North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery Monday

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held Monday, May 27th at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.

The ceremony begins at Noon.

The event honors all deceased American serviceman and woman and is free to the public.

This year’s theme is “Vietnam-50 Years Remembered.”

People should arrive early because of large crowds and there is also a motorcycle convoy. Seating is limited so lawn chairs are also encouraged.

This year’s program can be viewed here through the ND National Guard youtube.com/NDNationalGuard

