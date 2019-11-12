Memorial Highway Dedication for fallen Navy veteran in Minnesota

The cold didn’t stop people from honoring a fallen Minnesota veteran in Becker County, Minn. today.

You’re looking at the Memorial Highway Dedication for James D. Fairbanks, a U.S. Navy Veteran who died in 2011.

He was the first Indigenous American to serve as force master chief in the Navy and was from the White Earth Reservation.

Family and friends gathered at the intersection of highway 34 and county highway 26.

It’s now dedicated as the James D. Fairbanks memorial highway.

His brother said it’s an honor to see his legacy where they grew up.

“We’d go up on this highway every day of the school year, so it’s great to have this highway named after him and dedicated in his memory,” said Tim Fairbanks, James’ brother.

The dedication is about half a mile West from Osage.