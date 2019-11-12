Memorial Highway Dedication for fallen Navy veteran in Minnesota

News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

The cold didn’t stop people from honoring a fallen Minnesota veteran in Becker County, Minn. today.

You’re looking at the Memorial Highway Dedication for James D. Fairbanks, a U.S. Navy Veteran who died in 2011.

Memorial Highway Dedication

He was the first Indigenous American to serve as force master chief in the Navy and was from the White Earth Reservation.

Family and friends gathered at the intersection of highway 34 and county highway 26.

It’s now dedicated as the James D. Fairbanks memorial highway.

His brother said it’s an honor to see his legacy where they grew up.

“We’d go up on this highway every day of the school year, so it’s great to have this highway named after him and dedicated in his memory,” said Tim Fairbanks, James’ brother.  

The dedication is about half a mile West from Osage.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Highway Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highway Dedication"

Monday, November 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Sanford Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Health"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Williston Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Update"

Kathryn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kathryn"

Wind Farms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Farms"

UMary Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Soccer"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11"

Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11"

Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day"

Raising a Reader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising a Reader"

Love Without Fear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love Without Fear"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10"

Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson"

Vet Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vet Blankets"

House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire"

Medical Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Equipment"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge