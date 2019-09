Ahead of this Memorial Day, the POW/MIA Memorial at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery was updated.

The memorial was found to be missing some names, and this weekend the project was completed.

34 names were added to the podium, including Col. Vern Huber.

Huber was shot down over Korea during his 44th combat mission in the F-84 Thunderjet, he was a POW for 16 months in North Korea. His name is second on the new podium.