Many Catholics participating in Lent are limited to what they can eat on Friday.

During Lent, Seafood is a popular go to meal But in North Dakota, getting fresh seafood, can be difficult.

A couple of men from travel all the way from the Gulf of Mexico, to help out.

A&A Seafood sales has been bringing fresh seafood to North Dakota for years.

The men come from New Orleans Louisiana and bring popular seafood items like scallops, fish, and of course, live crawfish.



“A lot of times you get something like East coast seafood up here, we bring stuff from the south so a lot of Cajun tradition and good cooking and spices and everything that goes along with it,” said Anthony Verdin.

Verdin says they come to Bismarck once a month. For more info about A&A Seafood, click here.