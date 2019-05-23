Middle school students take advantage of the nice weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s the end of the school year and these local students decided to take a walk. 

The 7th graders of Simle Middle School took a walk to the Grand Theatres today to see A Dog’s Journey. 
Nora Salveson a teacher at Simle said they just finished reading Where the Red Fern Grows so 
a story about dogs and their owners made sense. 

Despite the long walk, one student said she was excited to get outside 

“Last year we took a bus, so I don’t know how long that’s going to be. Probably not that long. 
I mean, It’s an ok day today even if it’s really chilly so it’s ok,” said Katelyn Boots/Simle 7th grader. 

Hopefully, the weather stays nice …

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Football"

Shiloh_Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh_Christian Football"

Hours of Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hours of Service"

School Bus Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Bus Safety"

Search for 2 suspects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for 2 suspects"

Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson_Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson_Football"

Honey Farm Destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honey Farm Destroyed"

Britta Curl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Britta Curl"

Heroes in Action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroes in Action"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hempcrete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hempcrete"

Tomato Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tomato Festival"

Former Deputy Appeal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Deputy Appeal"

Mike Schwindt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Schwindt"

Oilfield Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oilfield Death"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28"

Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer"

The Warmth Is Back!

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Warmth Is Back!"
More Video

Don't Miss