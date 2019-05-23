Middle school students take advantage of the nice weather

It’s the end of the school year and these local students decided to take a walk.

The 7th graders of Simle Middle School took a walk to the Grand Theatres today to see A Dog’s Journey.

Nora Salveson a teacher at Simle said they just finished reading Where the Red Fern Grows so

a story about dogs and their owners made sense.

Despite the long walk, one student said she was excited to get outside

“Last year we took a bus, so I don’t know how long that’s going to be. Probably not that long.

I mean, It’s an ok day today even if it’s really chilly so it’s ok,” said Katelyn Boots/Simle 7th grader.

Hopefully, the weather stays nice …