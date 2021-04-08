Midwest Murder podcast goes on state tour



Popular podcast “Midwest Murder” is hitting the road, after three successful and sold-out live broadcasts in their hometown of Minot, the Midwest Murder crew is bringing six evenings of shocking, unnerving, and live true crime storytelling to four new cities and venues across the state of North Dakota.

The tour will begin in Minot—on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021, at Off The Vine.

The next week will see shows at the following locations:

• Wednesday, April 28th, at Phat Fish Brewing in Dickinson

• Thursday, April 29th, at 510.2 Speakeasy in Bismarck

• Friday, April 30th, at DCR Brewing Company in Fargo

• Saturday, May 1st, at Fergus Brewing Company in Fergus Falls, MN

• Sunday, May 2nd, at Rhombus Guys Brewing Company in Grand Forks



Live taping for all shows begins at 6:00 p.m, except Grand Forks which begins at 3:00pm.; doors open at least one hour prior to broadcast.

Tickets are $30.00 and include one free drink.

Tickets can be purchased on FaceBook and EventBrite.