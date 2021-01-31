Mike Dandrea Full Forecast 1/31/2021

Quite a bit going on to begin the month of February! Winds are going to be blowing from the south (albeit lightly) and rise our temperatures over the next 24 to 48 hours. On Wednesday though, temperatures will begin to plummet as a cold front will pass through North Dakota, bringing with it some chances for snowfall, and some very cold temperatures!

Temperatures are expected to be around the double digits below zero for the lows! I cant emphasize enough to bundle up if you are heading anywhere for the big game, and be careful! Conditions may be slick!

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea