Mike Dandrea Full Forecast 2/13/2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunshine continues throughout the weekend and will continue on to start the week. A few clouds may roll in around Monday afternoon and stick around through mid-week. Some snowflakes may fall around southwestern North Dakota, but not much in the way of accumulation at this point.

Temperatures will begin to rise as winds will shift and blow from the south. A high pressure system will move to our south and east which will give us that southerly flow. Temperatures next week south of I-94 are going to be close to 40 degrees!

This is a much anticipated turn of events from these temperatures the past few days.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

HS BASKETBALL

HS HOCKEY

College Soccer

Second doses at assisted living facility

FNF Pt 1

FNF pt 2

Oil & Gas Pause

Tribal Jurisdiction

KX Convo: Angie Sayler

Singing Valentines

Vaccine Priority

KX Storm Team Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Nordic Waffles

Double Masking

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Ag Camp for Girls

Accessibility at Capitol

Voting Requirements

Election Transparency

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News