Mike Dandrea’s Full Forecast 1/23/2021

Wind chills are going to be getting down to dangerous levels as a cold front passes through our region tonight into tomorrow morning. This cold front will bring some breezy conditions, possibly gusting 20 miles per hour or more in spots.

North of Highway 2 there will be several periods of snowfall. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible, especially up towards Burke and Renville counties. Widespread cloud cover will continue on throughout the workweek.

Temperatures will begin to rise later on in the week, however. Portions of southern North Dakota may have temperatures near 40 degrees by Thursday.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea