Mike Dandrea’s Full Forecast 1/30/2021

Freezing fog began our day and made for some beautiful scenery! Temperatures are expected to rise and melt a good bit of the frost on the trees. Temperatures will continue to rise until about the mid week when a cold front will pass through from the northwest, bringing temperatures down to well below average.

With that drop in temperatures, there will also be chances for some snowfall across much of western North Dakota.

For now, enjoy the first couple days of the work week before we dive into the single digits!

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea

