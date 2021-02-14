Mike Dandrea’s Full Forecast 2/14/2021

Today’s low temperatures will not last, as a high pressure system will move off to the east, causing our winds to shift from the south. Those southerly winds will bring our temperatures up quite a bit toward the middle of the week.

Some clouds will begin to move in around Tuesday, and give us increasing chances for snowfall heading toward the middle of the week. Accumulations will not amount to more than a trace, if anything at all.

Temperatures will get back to above average to bring in the weekend! What a nice Valentine’s Day present!

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea

