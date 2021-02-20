Mike’s Full Forecast 2/20/2021

It has been much warmer today than it has been the last couple weeks! Some of our temperatures are nearly 20 degrees warmer than they were at this time yesterday!

That is subject to change, as a low pressure system is set to work its way down the eastern edge of Montana and bring with it a few chances for some mixed precipitation. Overnight that mix will turn into plain snowfall. Accumulations at this time to not appear to look like much, but we are continuing to track any changes.

Wind speeds will increase drastically overnight Sunday night into Monday morning, making those warm temperatures not quite as enjoyable.

Buckle up for a roller coaster ride of temperatures as we approach the end of a very eventful February!

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea

