Mike’s full forecast 2/21/2021

It is going to be a pretty windy start to your week! Winds are expected to exceed sustained speeds of 30 MPH in parts of southwestern North Dakota. We are still under a wind advisory over western North Dakota. Eastern Montana is under a high wind warning and other counties under a high wind watch.

Those winds are going to drive the temperatures up and down throughout the week, with temperatures nearing 50 to start the week, followed by a slight dip, another slight warm up to mid 40’s in the south, then back to single digit lows by the weekend, what a wild week!

There is also a chance of some mixed precipitation in the middle of the week, with some rain ahead of a cold front before changing over to snow. Not much accumulation, as most of us will only see an inch or less.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea