Mike’s Full Forecast 3/14/2021

Happy Pi Day everyone! It’s certainly much cooler today than it has been over the last several days. Also very breezy. Areas around North Dakota saw winds sustained at over 20 miles per hour.

There is some precipitation working its way up from the south and is currently in Northern South Dakota. Moisture brought up from the south will help elevate dewpoints and make precipitation more likely.

Temperatures are expected to be cool enough overnight for some chances for snowfall by tonight into Monday morning, before warming up and switching over to rain. As the temperatures drop, the wind speeds are also expected to calm down.

Toward the end of the workweek, temperatures are expected to rise again as winds shift from the south. These winds will kick up and gust pretty heavily going into the weekend, with temperatures next weekend looking like what we saw this past weekend!

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea