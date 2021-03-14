Mike’s Full Forecast 3/14/2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Pi Day everyone! It’s certainly much cooler today than it has been over the last several days. Also very breezy. Areas around North Dakota saw winds sustained at over 20 miles per hour.

There is some precipitation working its way up from the south and is currently in Northern South Dakota. Moisture brought up from the south will help elevate dewpoints and make precipitation more likely.

Temperatures are expected to be cool enough overnight for some chances for snowfall by tonight into Monday morning, before warming up and switching over to rain. As the temperatures drop, the wind speeds are also expected to calm down.

Toward the end of the workweek, temperatures are expected to rise again as winds shift from the south. These winds will kick up and gust pretty heavily going into the weekend, with temperatures next weekend looking like what we saw this past weekend!

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Plays of the Week

Class A Basketball

Police search for stabbing suspect

Daylight Saving debate

Bismarck's metro status may be at risk

NAHL Hockey

Class A State Basketball

Heavy police presence in Mandan

Broadband benefit program

50 quilts for kids in need

UMARY Tennis

B52 back at MAFB

Vision Zero Lyft codes

Powers Lake Boy's Basketball

State Class A Basketball

Stimulus deposit arriving as early as this weekend (AP Video)

Friday, March 12th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Hotworx

Charger Danger

Bismarck landfill nears capacity

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News