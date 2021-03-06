Mike’s Full Forecast 3/6/2021

We will continue this streak of very warm weather to begin your workweek as our ridging pattern over the Dakotas continues.


This is expected to change mid-week, as there are several systems moving near our area, one to the north and one to the south, that will help break down that ridge pattern.
This will bring down our temperatures to more seasonal levels in the middle of the week and toward the weekend.

Breezy conditions will also persist throughout the week, with the most windy conditions occurring Monday and Tuesday.

We will also have a few chances of precipitation, mainly to the north, on Tuesday, followed by an outside chance or two late Tuesday into Wednesday morning to the south.

Temperatures will bounce back nicely to begin your weekend, as those clouds will roll out.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea

