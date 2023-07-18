MEDORA, ND (KXNET) — A female visitor from Minnesota was severely injured by a bison at Painted Canyon in Theodore Roosevelt National Park July 15.

According to park officials, she was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Dickinson, then transferred to Fargo and was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.

The incident took place around 11:00 a.m. at the Painted Canyon Trailhead. Park Rangers and Billings County Sheriff and Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the woman at the scene until she could be taken by ambulance for further medical care. According to park officials, the woman sustained significant injuries to her abdomen and foot.

The incident is still under investigation and the exact details of what occurred are not known at this time.

Park staff is also reminding visitors that bison are large, powerful, and wild. They can turn quickly and can easily outrun humans. Bulls can be aggressive during the rutting season, mid-July through August. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.

Park regulations require that visitors stay at least 25 yards (the length of two full-sized busses) away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer, pronghorn, and horses. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.